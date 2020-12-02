Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae And Runaway June To Appear In 'Cracker Barrel Sounds Of The Season' Holiday Feature





Lauded by Billboard as the "Next Hot Trend in Country Music" and likened to The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced today it will present "Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season," a musical, family-friendly holiday feature with performances by superstar Carrie Underwood, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The special holiday feature will debut on Cracker Barrel's YouTube and Facebook pages on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and then will continue to be available throughout the holiday season.In the holiday feature, Cracker Barrel brings legendary and rising female country music artists together through lively conversations, holiday games and special musical performances to showcase how they are continuing their favorite traditions with their loved ones this year - at a time when many people are reimagining seasonal celebrations. The "Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season" feature reunites Underwood with the all-female tour mates she brought onto her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" last year."Being a part of this special collaboration with Cracker Barrel and my friends, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season," said Carrie Underwood. "Music lifts spirits and is a big part of our holiday traditions, which are as important as ever this year."During the holiday event, fans will be treated to a special performance from Underwood's first-ever Christmas album " My Gift " - available at Cracker Barrel stores and online, along with special collaborations with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. For those wanting to embrace the classic comfort of holiday music all season long, artist performances will be available across Cracker Barrel's social media channels throughout December and all three artists' new Christmas music will be played in Cracker Barrel stores nationwide."We are excited to be teaming up with Cracker Barrel and our friends to share how we are continuing our favorite traditions with loved ones this year and to share special performances with our fans and Cracker Barrel lovers," said Maddie & Tae. "All three of us have released our first Christmas album/EP and original Christmas songs this year, and it's incredibly special to have Cracker Barrel bring us all together to celebrate musical holiday traditions and to be able to make them our own in this way.""Holidays are a time to disconnect and bond with families, friends and loved ones, and our hope is that 'Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season' provides the opportunity to do so," said Runaway June. "We are so appreciative of Cracker Barrel, whose commitment to supporting women in country music continues with this campaign, for letting us be a part of bringing the joyful sounds of the holidays to homes nationwide.""As this year comes to a close, we want to do something extra special for those craving the comforts of familiar holiday traditions," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said. "Our hope is that 'Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season' will bring joy to families amid these uncertain times and provide a way for loved ones to connect this holiday season - whether celebrating near or far."More details on how to celebrate the holidays with Cracker Barrel can be found at www.crackerbarrel.com. Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Her 2018 release, Cry Pretty, is her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, including her Greatest Hits: Decade #1. On September 25 of this year, Carrie released her eighth album, My Gift, her first-ever Christmas album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts in its first week and marked her eighth straight release to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. Additionally, HBO Max will stream an exclusive, all-new holiday special this December, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood. She also starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. Carrie is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1475006543?pt=120313718&ct=fit52%20Press%20Release&mt=8the App Store and on Google Play.Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are drawing praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album release with Rolling Stone saying the new music is "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row." Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote 14 of the album's 15 tracks including the Platinum-certified No. 1 country radio hit, "Die From A Broken Heart," which Esquire calls "their finest moment yet." The pair also co-wrote two brand new holiday songs to join a collection of classics for their first ever holiday project- We Need Christmas. Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and more. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.comLauded by Billboard as the "Next Hot Trend in Country Music" and likened to The Chicks for a new generation,' Runaway June's organic three-part harmonies and ringing strings have established them as a top new group with its "inescapable talent" (AXS.com). The BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records act is comprised of the vocal stylings and musicianship of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals; guitar); Natalie Stovall (vocals; fiddle/guitar); and Jennifer Wayne (vocals; guitar). The trio is receiving rave critical notices from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, The Huffington Post, People and dubbed by CMT as "Next Women of Country." It has also appeared on national TV including the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Awards, TODAY, and GMA. They also will be part of the renowned Luke Bryan's Proud To Be Right Hear tour in 2021 touring across the U.S. The trio has been celebrated for its brand of organic and melodic Country music. It is the first all-female trio in over sixteen years to score a top five hit at Country radio. The band also has scored nods from the industry with nominations at the 2019 CMT Awards and at the 2019 ACM's for New Vocal Duo or Group of The Year. Runaway June was also selected for CRS New Faces Class of 2020. Its debut album, Blue Roses was released last year making Rolling Stone's and PasteMagazine's end of year lists as one of the best Country and Americana albums of 2019. Its newest single "We Were Rich" is at Country radio now. For more information, visit: www.RunawayJune.com.



