Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2020

4x Grammy Winners For King & Country Release Official Video For Original Track "Heavenly Hosts"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Heavenly Hosts" is a dynamic and emotional celebration of the wonder and power of Christmas. for KING & COUNTRY's original Christmas tune starts off with a sparse piano introduction that soon evolves into a full orchestra crescendo, with Joel and Luke Smallbone stating declaratively "love has come to save us" as the sky lights up in majesty and wonder.

for KING & COUNTRY has now seen five songs from A Drummer Boy Christmas hit the Billboard Holiday Digital Songs Chart, including the live staple "Little Drummer Boy". This is the third time that the duo has placed a version of "Little Drummer Boy" on the Holiday Digital Songs chart. On a recent episode of Hallmark Home & Family, Joel and Luke discussed the making of the "Little Drummer Boy" music video, and what it meant to include family in the process.

for KING & COUNTRY brought their A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour to the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee last night, performing their first ever headline show at the famed concert hall. Livestreamed around the globe, the socially distant concert at 25% capacity saw the duo perform tracks from their GRAMMY winning album burn the ships, as well as classics from their recently released Christmas album A Drummer Boy Christmas. The Tennessean/USA Today Network chatted with Joel and Luke Smallbone about the Opry show as well as their current Christmas tour.

"Our first ever full show at the Grand Ole Opry was remarkable," Joel and Luke Smallbone share. "We recorded A Drummer Boy Christmas in this town, we grew up in this town, and we've long admired this incredible venue. To be able to share this night not only with Nashville but with the entire globe is a dream come true. This was a night we will not soon forget."

A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour made a stop in Arlington, Texas this past weekend, performing two shows at Globe Life Field due to popular demand. The tour supports The Salvation Army along with its Rescue Christmas initiative, and concertgoers can bring new, unwrapped toys that will be collected by representatives from the local Salvation Army and distributed to families struggling during the holiday season. for KING & COUNTRY have SOLD OUT 15 shows thus far.






Most read news of the week
Grammy-Award Winning Singer & Songwriter Jackie's Boy Drops Soulful Christmas EP Ahead Of The Holidays
The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'
Australian Flamenco Giants, Malcura, Return With Space-Themed Concept Album Exploring New Musical Worlds!
Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30
Country Rock Greats, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, Issue Archival Concert Recording 'Moments: Live In Germany 2000'
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
BTS Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong
Arnel Pineda Releases 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Jo Whiley Brings '90s Anthems Party To Bexhill


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0182891 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011336803436279 secs