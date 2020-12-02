Yungblud Shares New Song "Acting Like That" Featuring Machine Gun Kelly

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today YUNGBLUD shares his latest song, "acting like that," featuring Machine Gun Kelly, from his forthcoming full length album, WEIRD! out Friday, December 4 via Locomotion/Interscope Records/Universal Music.



"'acting like that' is a result of what happens when me, mgk and travis get together, the energy's electric and we write songs that amplify a feeling. this song radiates just going fucking nuts at your favourite show, a feeling that we all need right now. this song is about losing control and feeling free with your best fucking mates."

Check out YUNGBLUD on his global digital tour.



