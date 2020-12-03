Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 03/12/2020

Cujo Proclaims "No More" With Latest Release

Cujo Proclaims "No More" With Latest Release
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) While some have been taking a break in 2020, Cujo has been doing quite the opposite. He dropped an album and a few singles, including his latest addicting release, "No More."

"No More" is the latest release from Cujo, who has stayed on point throughout 2020. With a vibe that is chill and smooth, this track builds up, and then when it gets going - listeners will be unable to deny its charm and charisma. That is because that's what Cujo is all about. He displays that not only with "No More," but on the cascade of releases he's dropped throughout 2020 including his album, 'Letters from My Heart." On December 18th, 2020, Cujo promises his biggest release to date as it will feature notable guests. Stay tuned for that!

Inspired by the likes of everyone from Tory Lanez to Michael Jackson, Cujo wanted to make music that was both personal and universal; music people could relate to. He has lived a life full of struggle and sadness. It was the loss of his brother that made him go all-in with his music and work hard to get to where he is today.

Those interested in adding new hip hop to their playlists, featuring Cujo on their site, or interviewing him on their site, podcast, or radio show can reach out via the information provided below.
For more information on Cujo, please visit: https://unitedmasters.com/cujo1749
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialcujo
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialcujo
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/officialcujo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ftzMbNd3SVHJW2xtoIDgn?si=wV0uvjZ_T5Kaun3WBfI4jQ






Most read news of the week
The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'
Country Rock Greats, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, Issue Archival Concert Recording 'Moments: Live In Germany 2000'
Australian Flamenco Giants, Malcura, Return With Space-Themed Concept Album Exploring New Musical Worlds!
Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & Jon Stewart Encourage People Of New Jersey To 'Wear A Friggin' Mask!'
BTS Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong
Arnel Pineda Releases 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
BTS Debuts At No 1 With "Life Goes On" On Billboard Hot 100, The First Non-English Language Track In Charts History!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215490 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020298957824707 secs