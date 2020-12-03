Django Django Release "Glowing In The Dark" Dance System Re-Work





Glowing in the Dark will be released via Because New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Django Django share a remix of their recent single "Glowing In The Dark" by Dance System. Over the course of 6 breath-taking minutes, the title track from the band's forthcoming album is re-moulded and morphed into a dark and propulsive, shape-shifting slice of techno. Dance System (acclaimed producer and label founder James Connelly) has just released a much anticipated mixtape "Where's The Party At?" with a star studded line-up including India Jordan, Hudson Mowhake, A-Trak, Herbet and Django Django's drummer / producer Dave Maclean under his Hugo Paris moniker, and distils this club energy perfectly into this re-work.Django Django recently announced their new album "Glowing in the Dark" a moment which heralds the beginning of a thrilling new era for the band. Read more about the inspirations behind the new record via Consequence of Sound's recent Origins feature: https://consequenceofsound.net/2020/11/django-django-glowing-in-the-dark-origins-stream/Glowing in the Dark has a running theme of escape: from despair, from constraints, from small town life, and even, in dreams, from the Earth. The brilliant title track and current single, for instance, soars gloriously towards the stratosphere. A track inspired by one of Dave Maclean's spoken word records then plushly upholstered with Moog synths and drum loops, it is accompanied by some eye strobing visuals from rapidly ascending NYC artist and illustrator Braulio Amado.It's a glorious move forward, infused with the kind of freshness and confidence that comes hand in hand with a newfound optimism.Glowing in the Dark will be released via Because Music on 12 February 2021 on limited edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD and digital download/streaming on all usual platforms.



