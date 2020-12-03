Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 03/12/2020

Diet Cig Releases New Video For 'Who Are You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diet Cig have shared a video for their single "Who Are You." Directed by the band - Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman, the track is off their beloved and critically acclaimed album Do You Wonder About Me? (Frenchkiss Records). Rolling Stone said "Diet Cig reject lame apologies with 'Who Are You?" further noting the "fuzzed-out earworm of a chorus." Uproxx included it in their "Best New Indie Music This Week" column and Stereogum called it "fuzzy and chiming and sing-songy."

Around the single's release The New York Times took note of the band's Alex Luciano's vocals, declaring, "the sweet clarity of her voice riding verses that seethe and rumble with a ferocity that harks back to the Who."

Diet Cig share "We had such a fun time getting to wiggle around on a stage again!! We built the whole set ourselves in a park down the street from our apartment, we loved getting to play with the goofy DIY aesthetic of children's theater paired with the silly seriousness of an improvised, costumed dance. Gara Lonning (who choreo'd our TikTok dance for the song in April) choreographed the ending number. It was really exciting to expand those moves into a whole new dance framed by homemade velvet curtains."






