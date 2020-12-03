Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/12/2020

The GroovaLottos Release New Christmas Song And Video For 'Xmas Morning'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joining the Christmas song pantheon of such holiday favorites as "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" and "Walking 'Round In Women's Underwear" is "XMAS MORNING" the latest original by multi-Grammy nominated indie soul band, The GroovaLottos. Released on November 25, the song is already making a significant smash on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

"We were making fun of various public service announcements around the holiday season, warning people against doing obviously crazy or stupid things." explains the song's co-writer, Mwalim. Mwalim and his son, and fellow GroovaLotto, ZYG 808 wrote the song about six years ago for a holiday party that was going to have a sing-a-long, and the two added this to the list. "Folks actually sang along and had a good time." Remembers ZYG 808, who was 11 when the song made its debut. The GroovaLottos began performing it at holiday season gigs to the delight (and occasional disgust).

Recorded and video post-produced at Polyphonic Studios in Buzzard's Bay, MA, XMAS MORNING has gained over 11k views in less than a week and is being heavily shared on social media. The GroovaLottos are currently finishing their re-mix album, "Mama's Hamper" slated for release in February 2021.






