Swedish Artist Miynt Releases New Indie-Disco Single 'A Bite Of Papaya'

Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows (pre-pandemic) and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Stockholm artist Miynt has released a brand new single titled "A bite of papaya," out now via B3SCI Records. Listen to the track now here.A psychedelic slice of indie dance-pop highlighting Miynt's knack for understated, earworm melodies amidst textured production, she describes, "A bite of papaya is the result of a slow disco jam and too much fruit."Today's new single follows October's AA-side, "Give me palm trees and inner peace" / "Lovesong," out now here along with a self-produced, stop motion video for "palm trees" here. Both the new single and October's AA-side were self-written and co-produced by Miynt, with additional production by Karl Hovmark and mastering by Pete Lyman (St. Vincent, Halsey, Twin Peaks, Best Coast).The AA-side release saw critical love including support from BBC Radio 1 / Jack Saunders, who named Miynt a 'Future Artist' as part of their 'Next Wave' series.A pivot towards her guitar-driven roots, the AA-side unleashed Miynt's most raw work to-date, which Ja Ja Ja called a "rockier, grunge tinged sound than we've previously heard from the artist" in an exclusive interview feature. Showcasing Miynt's coy lyrical dexterity and self-aware introspection, the release sparked EQUATE Magazine to proclaim Miynt is "capable of bringing a slick and unique twist to anything and everything she touches."Miynt's 2020 output marks the follow-up to her 2019 EP, Stay On Your Mind. Speaking on the EP, Miynt told Billboard, "I felt kind of free making this release...I knew I wanted to go away from the electronic sound and make/produce music more as I did when I started...I've studied psychology during the time I made most of the songs and I guess the weirdness of existence is a big inspiration for this album." The EP and singles such as "Peaches" and "Lucy In Disguise" drew love from outlets like Refinery29, Flaunt, KALTBLUT, L'Officiel, and The Line of Best Fit with additional support from KCRW, SiriusXMU, and Spotify on the Fresh Finds and All New Indie playlists.Miynt's signature blend of psych rock and lo-fi grunge with a distinct pop songwriting sensibility has captivated fans since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which boasted singles "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool." DIY described the EP's tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail," adding to further support from The FADER, Stereogum, SPIN, KCRW and Zane Lowe / Beats 1.Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows (pre-pandemic) and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone.



