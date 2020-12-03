Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Others Model Campaign T-shirts Using #StJudeWontStop



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHAT:Launching today, some of the country music industry's most popular artists are taking to the airwaves and social media to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital launch its We Won't Stop movement to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.Included among them are Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and more. They join a larger movement of film and television stars, influencers and celebrities who are encouraging fans to make a monthly commitment to St. Jude as a Partner in Hope to receive a We Won't Stop t-shirt and then snap a photo wearing it using #StJudeWontStop on social media.WHY:In a year when so many things have come to a stop, including in-person concerts and other social gatherings, cancer has not stopped. Neither will St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.WHEN:Effective today, Dec. 3, those who register as monthly donors will receive We Won't Stop t-shirts.WHO:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.



