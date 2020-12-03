Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 03/12/2020

PJ Harvey 'Is This Desire?' Available January 29th On Vinyl

PJ Harvey 'Is This Desire?' Available January 29th On Vinyl
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) January 29th will see the reissue of IS THIS DESIRE?, the fourth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.

Is This Desire? was co-produced by Flood, Head and Harvey, and recorded in Somerset and London. It received a Grammy® Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance of 1998 and featured her biggest U.K. hit single with "A Perfect Day Elise," which reached No. 25 in the U.K. charts.
January 29th will see the reissue of IS THIS DESIRE?, the fourth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.

The release will be accompanied by a full restoration of the previously unreleased video for "Angelene," as well as both videos for "The Wind" and "A Perfect Day Elise."

Praise for IS THIS DESIRE?:
"Disturbing and excellent" - Q
"'Is This Desire?" will be a classic of the next 10, if not 20 years" - Dazed and Confused
"Another milestone in her already illustrious career." - CMJ
www.pjharvey.net

Reissue on vinyl of the fourth PJ Harvey studio album Is This Desire?. Produced by PJ Harvey with Flood and Head, and originally released in September 1998, Is This Desire? features the singles "A Perfect Day Elise" and "The Wind." Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer Head.

LP Info
1LP, 180gsm black vinyl
Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve
Download card

LP Track list
Side 1
1. Angelene
2. The Sky Lit Up
3. The Wind
4. My Beautiful Leah
5. A Perfect Day Elise
6. Catherine

Side 2
1. Electric Light
2. The Garden
3. Joy
4. The River
5. No Girl So Sweet
6. Is This Desire?

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS
Collection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fourth PJ Harvey studio album Is This Desire?, including demos of "A Perfect Day Elise," "The Wind" and "Angelene." Audio has been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish. Features new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.

LP Info
1LP, 180g black vinyl
Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve
Artwork includes previously unseen photos
Download card

LP Track list
Side 1
1. Angelene - Demo
2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo
3. The Wind - Demo
4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo
5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo
6. Catherine - Demo

Side 2
1. Electric Light - Demo
2. The Garden - Demo
3. Joy - Demo
4. The River - Demo
5. No Girl So Sweet - Demo
6. Is This Desire? - Demo

CD Info
Mini-gatefold outer sleeve
Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list
1. Angelene - Demo
2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo
3. The Wind - Demo
4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo
5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo
6. Catherine - Demo
7. Electric Light - Demo
8. The Garden - Demo
9. Joy - Demo
10. The River - Demo
11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo
12. Is This Desire? - Demo

Digital Info
12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats

Digital Track list
1. Angelene - Demo
2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo
3. The Wind - Demo
4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo
5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo
6. Catherine - Demo
7. Electric Light - Demo
8. The Garden - Demo
9. Joy - Demo
10. The River - Demo
11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo
12. Is This Desire? - Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital
This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.






Most read news of the week
The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & Jon Stewart Encourage People Of New Jersey To 'Wear A Friggin' Mask!'
BTS Debuts At No 1 With "Life Goes On" On Billboard Hot 100, The First Non-English Language Track In Charts History!
40 Artists To Cover The Iconic Singer-Songwriter Yusuf/ Cat Stevens In Live Youtube Event On December 5
Chris Brown Wins Big At The 2020 "Soul Train Awards" Hosted By Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold
A Year Full Of Music And Film Awards: Clouzine Alum, Anaya Music (brazil) Wins Another Akademia Award In Hollywood, Los Angeles
Antiboy Releases New Single "Dream" With Video Starring Transgender Model & Activist Andreja Pejic & Directed By Charlie Chops
Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials
Mspired Music Creates Inspiring Christmas Music Connecting With Joyful And Mixed Feelings For Holiday Listeners


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204821 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010850429534912 secs