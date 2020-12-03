PJ Harvey 'Is This Desire?' Available January 29th On Vinyl





Is This Desire? was co-produced by Flood, Head and Harvey, and recorded in Somerset and London. It received a Grammy® Award nomination for Best Alternative

January 29th will see the reissue of IS THIS DESIRE?, the fourth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.



The release will be accompanied by a full restoration of the previously unreleased video for "Angelene," as well as both videos for "



Praise for IS THIS DESIRE?:

"Disturbing and excellent" - Q

"'Is This Desire?" will be a classic of the next 10, if not 20 years" - Dazed and Confused

"Another milestone in her already illustrious career." - CMJ

www.pjharvey.net



Reissue on vinyl of the fourth PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card



LP Track list

Side 1

1. Angelene

2. The Sky Lit Up

3. The Wind

4. My Beautiful Leah

5. A Perfect Day Elise

6. Catherine



Side 2

1. Electric Light

2. The Garden

3. Joy

4. The River

5. No Girl So Sweet

6. Is This Desire?



IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS

Collection of unreleased demos of every track written for the fourth PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

Download card



LP Track list

Side 1

1. Angelene - Demo

2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo

3. The Wind - Demo

4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo

5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo

6. Catherine - Demo



Side 2

1. Electric Light - Demo

2. The Garden - Demo

3. Joy - Demo

4. The River - Demo

5. No Girl So Sweet - Demo

6. Is This Desire? - Demo



CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve



CD Track list

1. Angelene - Demo

2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo

3. The Wind - Demo

4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo

5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo

6. Catherine - Demo

7. Electric Light - Demo

8. The Garden - Demo

9. Joy - Demo

10. The River - Demo

11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo

12. Is This Desire? - Demo





12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats





1. Angelene - Demo

2. The Sky Lit Up - Demo

3. The Wind - Demo

4. My Beautiful Leah - Demo

5. A Perfect Day Elise - Demo

6. Catherine - Demo

7. Electric Light - Demo

8. The Garden - Demo

9. Joy - Demo

10. The River - Demo

11. No Girl So Sweet - Demo

12. Is This Desire? - Demo



UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

