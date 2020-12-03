PJ Harvey 'Is This Desire?' Available January 29th On Vinyl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
January 29th will see the reissue of IS THIS DESIRE?, the fourth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital.
Is This Desire? was co-produced by Flood, Head and Harvey, and recorded in Somerset and London. It received a Grammy® Award nomination for Best Alternative Music
Performance of 1998 and featured her biggest U.K. hit single with "A Perfect Day Elise," which reached No. 25 in the U.K. charts.
The release will be accompanied by a full restoration of the previously unreleased video for "Angelene," as well as both videos for "The Wind
" and "A Perfect Day Elise."
Praise for IS THIS DESIRE?:
"Disturbing and excellent" - Q
"'Is This Desire?" will be a classic of the next 10, if not 20 years" - Dazed and Confused
"Another milestone in her already illustrious career." - CMJ
Reissue on vinyl of the fourth PJ Harvey
studio album Is This Desire?. Produced by PJ Harvey
with Flood and Head, and originally released in September
1998, Is This Desire? features the singles "A Perfect Day Elise" and "The Wind." Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey
producer Head.
LP Info
1LP, 180gsm black vinyl
Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve
Download card
LP Track list
Side 1
1. Angelene
2. The Sky Lit Up
3. The Wind
4. My Beautiful Leah
5. A Perfect Day Elise
6. Catherine
Side 2
1. Electric Light
2. The Garden
3. Joy
4. The River
5. No Girl So Sweet
6. Is This Desire?
UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital
This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.