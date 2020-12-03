LiveXLive And Porsche Cars North America Present: Stay Driven With Porsche Series December 3rd - 17th on Thursdays





LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio and React Presents, announced today its collaboration with Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), launching a three part exclusive concert series "LiveXLive Presents: Stay Driven With Porsche." The "LiveXLive Presents" franchise series of special performances premiered in March 2020. The collaboration reflects the ever growing alignments between music and brands on the LiveXLive platform.The three-episode original series will showcase emerging artists' journeys with exclusive performances by Emily Vu, India Shawn and Kiiara, reaching 2.7 million across social media. The series will celebrate, inspire, and empower music fans as they are taken on a very personal journey of these rising artists. The series aligns with LiveXLive's commitment to nurturing and discovering new artists around the globe.The series will be celebrating female empowerment and inspiring young drivers to get out on the road and explore. The franchise series "LiveXLive Presents" will be livestreamed on the LiveXLive platform and its social media channels on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, with each episode featuring a different up-and-coming musical artist. The artists will be interacting with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and each episode will feature artist interviews and questions inspired by Porsche's "Stay Driven" campaign.Prior to the livestreams, fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a VIP digital meet-and-greet with each of the three featured artists where three winners (one for each artist) will be selected."LiveXLive is thrilled to team up with Porsche to bring the power of our brands together to showcase emerging artists and provide engaging music content across our platforms to millions of music fans across the country," said Jason Miller, Global Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships of LiveXLive."Like the thrill of driving a Porsche sports car, live music is a source of inspiration for many to follow their dreams," said Pedro Mota, VP of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America. "Porsche is excited to collaborate with the LiveXLive series to showcase our first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, in this virtual experience that's sure to captivate viewers."LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 95 million times.



