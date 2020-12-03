Music Director Gerard Schwarz Leads Palm Beach Symphony In Landmark Season Of The Symphony's First Televised Performance





Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. Tickets and full season information are available at www.palmbeachsymphony.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Palm Beach Symphony announces a triumphant return to performing in its 47th season. With acclaimed Music Director Gerard Schwarz in his first full season on the podium, Palm Beach Symphony's Masterworks Series features concerts with guest violinist Pinchas Zukerman, guest pianists Vladimir Feltsman and Alexander Toradze and guest cellist Julian Schwarz.Schwarz has programed 19 Palm Beach Symphony premieres this season which includes an additional concert with guest pianist Olga Kern and the Symphony's first televised concert which features guest violinist Valentina Paolucci, who attends the University of Miami's Frost School of Music where Schwarz serves as the Distinguished Professor of Music.Named the Symphony's Music Director in 2019, Maestro Schwarz is also the Music Director of the All-Star Orchestra, Eastern Music Festival and Mozart Orchestra of New York. Additionally, he is Conductor Laureate of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Emeritus of the Mostly Mozart Festival. The first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America, he has received hundreds of honors and accolades including seven Emmy Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations, eight ASCAP Awards and the Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University.Following the televised holiday event, concerts will be presented virtually, in person at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts or both and offered for a universal ticket price of $30."The Palm Beach Symphony has operated in the black for the past five years and our generous patrons who are committed to making these world-class concerts available to a wide audience have enabled us to offer both virtual passes and tickets in the hall for one unprecedented price," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont.Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. Tickets and full season information are available at www.palmbeachsymphony.org.



