News
Country 03/12/2020

Mickey Guyton's "Black Like Me" Named Top 5 Song Of 2020 By NPR

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mickey Guyton's autobiographical song "Black Like Me" continues to resonate with critics and fans alike as NPR just named the powerful track one of their Top 5 songs of 2020. Co-written by Mickey at a cross-genre writing camp in 2019, "Black Like Me" just received a GRAMMY nomination marking a historic moment for Mickey as the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance).

Mickey previously performed "Black Like Me" during her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, as well as, NBC's TODAY. She also spoke with CBS This Morning regarding the song's impact. "Black Like Me" is featured on Mickey's acclaimed EP Bridges which includes five additional tracks all co-written by Mickey.

Mickey recently released a special version of "O Holy Night" exclusively for Apple Music as part of their holiday campaign, Carols Covered, featuring some of today's most exciting artists spanning musical genres. Put together by Apple Music's team of world-class experts and tastemakers, artists offer their own personal twist on classic holiday hits. Fans can listen to the track: https://strm.to/MGOHolyNight

Tonight, Mickey is set to perform a stripped-down acoustic session for Pandora's 'Next Up' Event starting at 9pm ET. In addition to the performance, Mickey will discuss the inspiration behind the songs featured on her EP Bridges.
www.mickeyguyton.com






