Keeana Kee Releases "Sweet Heaven"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a series of eclectic pop-based releases this year, Latvian-born and London-raised singer Keeana Kee returns with her latest single - "Sweet Heaven".

Keeana is a New York-based singer and model whose love of music was inspired by the tribute to Edith Piaf concert she attended with her mother at age 8, kickstarting her own songwriting journey. Since then she has honed her musical talents, adding piano and guitar playing into the mix. Recording her first single "You Will Love Me" when she was around 16 years old, this was the unofficial beginning of her musical career.



"Sweet Heaven" is a breezy and tropical pop offering, one that is as effervescent as her own personality. The song's vivacious instrumental provides the perfect backdrop for Keeana's vibrant and uplifting vocals as they carry each other through the song.



The music video aims to encapsulate and visualise the track's deeper meaning. Shot at the stunning Joshua Tree in the California desert, the video tells the story of a Latin American native father being reunited with his daughter. Inspired by events happening in the US, it's a reminder that "there is always someone or something in your life that will help you overcome any obstacle, be your savior, your Sweet Heaven".



"Sweet Heaven" was written as a prayer, inspired by the idea that a combination of belief and action will achieve a desired result whatever the goal", explains Keeana. "This video, however, was inspired by the events happening in US when undocumented immigrants were forcibly deported back to their home countries despite having relatives in USA and even being separated from their families and children".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQX90eNFQgo

www.facebook.com/keeanakeeofficial

www.instagram.com/keeanakee



