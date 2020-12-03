Apple Music Reveals End Of Year Chart Highlights

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
As a central part of our lives, music provides a daily soundtrack as it motivates, inspires, comforts, and gives us a voice at times when we need the world to listen. In 2020, we turned to music in record levels, listening to and discovering more music than ever before. Today, Apple Music
reveals the biggest songs and albums of the year with its annual Apple Music
Top 100 charts. For the first time, Apple Music
will share the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart, and the first Shazamed locations of the Top 25 Songs. These global charts highlight and celebrate another incredible year in music, and together they provide a truly unique and global perspective on the year's biggest music.
Charts highlights and Top 25 Songs (including first Shazamed locations), Albums, Lyrics and Shazamed Songs of 2020 below.
Top Charts
- Top UK song of 2020: Dance Monkey - Tones And I
- Top Global Song of 2020: The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Top Global Album: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
- Top Global Lyrics: WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
- Top Shazamed Song: Dance Monkey - Tones And I
Biggest Songs of 2020
It was clear from the day that Roddy Ricch's debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social was released, that "The Box
" would be the standout track. Garnering 13.7 million plays worldwide in its debut week, "The Box
" was an immediate standout on Apple Music's Rap Life playlist as well as the Apple Music
Top 100 charts. By the second week of January, the song was surpassing 30 million weekly plays globally in addition to being Shazamed 1 million times in the first six weeks. By the end of January, the song had already reached #1 on the Apple Music
Top 100 charts in 34 countries, eventually peaking at the top in 37 territories by mid-February, in addition to topping the Apple Music
Top 100 Global chart. From its very first Shazam in Minnesota, the song has now been Shazamed over 6.7 million times globally.
While "Blinding Lights
" had the second most streams this year, it actually had the most unique listeners, which is a testament to its global appeal. Having reached the top 5 on the Apple Music
Top 100 charts in 92 countries, including #1 in 62 countries, the song was one of the world's most listened to tracks of the year. Also, from its very first Shazam in Paris, France it went on to be Shazamed 17.5 million times worldwide, the third highest total for any song this year.
When we consider artists and songs that came out of nowhere to become global breakout hits, our first thought this year would be Tones And I
with the song "Dance Monkey
". The song was the third most streamed song in 2020. The very first time the song was Shazamed in Dusseldorf, Germany was just the beginning of music fans asking "what is that song?" - a question that was asked of Shazam an incredible 24.6 million times over the year. Rewriting Shazam's record books, the song is the most Shazamed track not only this year, but also of all time. The song started to emerge in September
2019, and remained in the top 40 on the Apple Music
Global Daily Top 100 chart a full year later, currently reigning as the second longest consecutive weeks streak on the chart.
Rounding out the top 5 most streamed songs of the year, we find a couple of songs that were first Shazamed in the United States. DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR", featuring Roddy Ricch, the fourth most streamed song of the year, was also Shazamed 5 million times, starting with its first Shazam in Cleveland, Ohio. "Life is Good" by Future
featuring Drake, this year's fifth most streamed song, was first Shazamed in Houston, Texas, and was Shazamed over 3 million times globally.
Biggest Albums of 2020
Led by the year's biggest song, Roddy Ricch's album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is the most streamed album of the year. While "The Box
" was the most streamed song, fans were exploring all of the album's hits, with "High Fashion
", "Start Wit Me" and "Bacc Seat" all appearing on our Top 100 Songs of 2020: Global chart. "The Box
" and "High Fashion
" also appear on the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart as fans engage with Roddy's message.
Lil Baby's album My Turn was the second most streamed album this year, with six of the albums songs reaching the year-end top 100, led by "Whoa" at #9. Other standout tracks include "Sum 2 Prove
", "We Paid
", "Emotionally Scarred
", "Grace
" and "Commercial
", showing the tremendous depth of the album, as well as the engagement of his fans. Lil Baby
also placed 5 songs on the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart, including 4 from My Turn, as well as the socially important hit "The Bigger Picture
".
Pop Smoke's album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon comes in at #3 on the year-end album chart, placing three songs in the year-end top 100, led by "For the Night" at #29. "Dior" and "Mood Swings
" also reached the year-end song chart. Both "Mood Swings
" and "For the Night" reached the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart as well.
Rounding out the top 5 albums are Lil Uzi Vert, who's album Eternal Atake - LUV vs. the World 2, comes in at #4, and Summer Walker, with her album Over It, led by top 100 songs "Playing Games
" and "I'll Kill You", landing at #5.
