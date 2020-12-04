Belaro Releases Third Single 'Scarlet' Along With Music Video And Upcoming Online Live Showcase





Praised in Caesar Live n Loud for her "distinctive vocals and how passionate her vocal delivery is," BELARO is first and foremost a live singer and artist at heart. Consequently, to celebrate the release of "Scarlet" and the success of her previous two releases, "FGIRL" and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "BELARO has so much talent. Artistically, she's absolutely brilliant" (LeFutureWave). "This is just pop at its finest" (A1234)! Blogs worldwide have already granted BELARO with a prestigious array of highly positive reviews. But perhaps the rising pop star's greatest achievements of late have been her recent placements on much coveted Spotify editorial playlists "just hits," "Fresh Finds" and "Fresh Finds: Pop." With a full EP expected in 2021 and so much music in the works, it is no surprise that her third single "Scarlet" coming out tonight has already been on the watchlist of fans and industry professionals alike.Produced by Olivier Bassil (NBA YoungBoy, Tory Lanez, Rod Wave) and Mike Hart (Trevi Moran, Dove Cameron), the pop anthem is a "modernized version of Dolly Parton's Jolene," says BELARO. Besides coming up with another pop banger that blends top 40 pop, country and disco, this song comes along with what is to date BELARO's most significant music video, shot as a short movie featuring a badass car chase in the LA River between BELARO and Scarlet - played by actress/model Paige Rose Martin."We created a fictional girl, Scarlet, who we would be jealous of and who we would fear would take our man," BELARO says of the single. "I would say we wrote an homage because we all admire Dolly so much. Scarlet is super special to me because I got to write it with those I love and I think we wrote something super relatable that everyone will be able to connect with in one way or another. We're all super proud of this one! It's one of my favorite songs I've written to date and I'm so excited to share it with the world."Coming at the end of what was the hardest year of the century for most, BELARO relates her experience creating this song in a lockdown: "I wrote Scarlet with my best friend and co-writer Sophia Romano at the beginning of lockdown while we were quarantining together." Bringing positivity in the midst of difficulties can be a challenging but ultimately beneficial vocation for an artist, and it is everyone's hope that BELARO's music can uplift people's feelings.Praised in Caesar Live n Loud for her "distinctive vocals and how passionate her vocal delivery is," BELARO is first and foremost a live singer and artist at heart. Consequently, to celebrate the release of "Scarlet" and the success of her previous two releases, "FGIRL" and " Forever ", BELARO is due to announce an online live showcase from her studio, which will be a mix of live versions of all her previous singles, some unreleased material and a few covers. Follow her on Instagram @msbelaro to stay in the know.



