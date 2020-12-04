Emanuel Releases Sophomore EP, Session 2: Transformation, And Announces New Partnership With Motown Records Today





With over 13 million global streams, the first-generation Canadian has had a breakout year establishing his artistry through meaningful, expressive music in a time he describes as a "renaissance of beautiful black art in the world." Since releasing his debut single "Need You" earlier this year, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Emanuel, one of the most talented and intentional artists to emerge this year, shares his sophomore EP Session 2: Transformation via Universal Music, and his new U.S. label partner Motown Records. "Emanuel is an incredibly introspective and emotional artist. I'm deeply moved by his captivating voice and beautiful artistry. We're excited to welcome him to the Motown roster and help amplify his sound and message," says Ethiopia Habtemariam, President of Motown Records & EVP of Capitol Music Group, on Emanuel.Following Emanuel's debut EP Session 1: Disillusion released earlier this year, Session 2: Transformation celebrates the beautiful moments found within the nuanced journey of self-growth. The first experience of this narrative came with the release of the EP's lead single "Black Woman", a moving, celebratory ode to the resilience of Black women. Praised for Emanuel's stirring vocals and resonating message, "Black Woman" has received international critical acclaim.The song COLORS hailed "an absolute stunner" has been reimagined by multi Grammy Award-winning producer Supa Dups (Drake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars) and chart-topping reggae icon Tarrus Riley who have amplified the song's celebratory spirit on the "Black Woman (Remix)". "This is a legendary link-up!" says Emanuel. "I know Tarrus Riley from going to the parties of my Jamaican friends where they play music that's big and nostalgic for them. His song 'She's Royal' is just huge, people are still bumping it in 2020! I think people really appreciate the legacy of that song and the link up is really big for what 'Black Woman' means and what I want the legacy of 'Black Woman' to be. To have him on it, it felt like the stars were aligning. I think the impact that this will have to the diaspora is amazing."With the additional songs on Session 2: Transformation, Emanuel explores the yearnings of the human heart. He describes "Magazines", the lead-off track on the EP, as "a projection of the observation that there are a lot of people who are desperate for wealth gratification and are trying to fill their broken hearts with a whole lot of nothing" while "PTH", Emanuel's most sensual song to date, celebrates the euphoria found in intimacy. "The song is super carnal," he says, "but it's also really beautiful - I hold those experiences and those moments in high regard. I wanted it to be an expression of love and about appreciating a woman's body in that moment."Session 2: Transformation Tracklist:Magazines Black WomanPTH Black Woman Remix feat. Tarrus RileyWith over 13 million global streams, the first-generation Canadian has had a breakout year establishing his artistry through meaningful, expressive music in a time he describes as a "renaissance of beautiful black art in the world." Since releasing his debut single "Need You" earlier this year, Emanuel has achieved international acclaim for his undeniable talent and introspective, emotionally charged music. Released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Need You" quickly became an early quarantine anthem as people from over 20 countries submitted personal videos and photos for the collaborative music video curated by Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, producer and Executive Producer of Emanuel's debut album Idris Elba OBE. Before even releasing his debut EP Session 1: Disillusion (shared with the world on Juneteenth), Emanuel was named Apple Music's New Artist of the Week, one of Amazon Music's Artists to Watch, a Soundcloud Featured Artist, and a Spotify "On The Radar" Artist. This Summer, Emanuel became the first ever artist to be chosen for Spotify's On The Radar program in Canada and was also named the Beats Artist of the Week.



