Bea Miller Shares Confessional New Music Video For "Self Crucify"





Once again with Gina Gizella Manning at the director's helm, her vision for the video was originally grander, involving several takes with different lighting and moods. Manning explains, "as the day progressed, we entered this really honest space together. By the last take Bea had me tearing up. On the final take, I had turned off all the lighting we set up in her apartment and lit the performance solely by hand with one little light source and shot it in darkness. The result was so powerful... Bea knew it was the final piece, in a single take. It is hands down my favorite video we created."



elated! has been embraced across all platforms; tracks from the EP have been featured on over 400 Spotify playlists and over 40 Apple



Fans are eagerly awaiting her virtual event, "Bea Miller Presents the elated!



At only 21, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bea Miller continues her streak of powerful new music videos with her latest, "self crucify". The introspective track is featured on her latest EP elated!, and captures Bea at her most vulnerable, with the striking new confessional video giving fans an up-close-and- personal look at the dynamic singer/songwriter.Once again with Gina Gizella Manning at the director's helm, her vision for the video was originally grander, involving several takes with different lighting and moods. Manning explains, "as the day progressed, we entered this really honest space together. By the last take Bea had me tearing up. On the final take, I had turned off all the lighting we set up in her apartment and lit the performance solely by hand with one little light source and shot it in darkness. The result was so powerful... Bea knew it was the final piece, in a single take. It is hands down my favorite video we created."elated! has been embraced across all platforms; tracks from the EP have been featured on over 400 Spotify playlists and over 40 Apple Music playlists. Idolator heralded it as her "best release to date" while DuJour raved about "Miller's captivating raspy vocals and youthful energy." The inter-connected, dynamic music videos released week over week include "i never wanna die" "hallelujah" and "forever is a lie", as well as "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" with Aminé. The collaboration is a hypnotic new take on Miller's viral hit "feel something" released last summer which has amassed nearly 200 million streams, as well as 4 billion video views and over 1.5 million TikTok video creations to date.Fans are eagerly awaiting her virtual event, "Bea Miller Presents the elated! Experience Recorded Live in Los Angeles" on December 12. In addition to the performance fans also have the option to join a virtual hangout via Zoom on December 13 at 2pm ET with Bea and Gina Gizella Manning where they'll discuss elated! and their six-month journey creating compelling content during the pandemic. Signed vinyl is also available along with merchandise in various ticket bundle options.At only 21, Bea Miller made the Forbes 2021 "30 Under 30" list, has garnered over 2 billion streams to date. She boasts over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 1.5 million Instagram followers. Last year, she collaborated with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips on "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU." In 2019 she made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others, and closed out the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," across North America and Europe.



