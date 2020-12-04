The Staves Release "Satisfied," New Song, Video From Upcoming Album 'Good Woman'





The band explains: "We have been working on this for a long time and are thrilled to share the title track. When we think about making this album we think about moments and snapshots of all the different contexts we were in as it was made. Living in each other's pockets and then living with oceans between us. Of voice notes and field recordings and ideas in emails sent across continents. We think of homesickness and family. Of being an outsider. Of endless notebooks and scraps of paper. Of studios in the winter and recordings under the summer sun. Of rainy London days and long American nights with coffees and beers, dogs, and cats. We think of love. Big, big love. Our Mum. Our Dad. Our friends. And of loss. Death and birth. Womanhood, motherhood. Sisterhood. And coming home." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) English trio The Staves - sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor - have released the song "Satisfied" from their first new album in six years, Good Woman, today and a live video performance of the same, which can be seen below. The album track is available to download now, along with the previously released tracks "Good Woman" and "Trying," with pre-orders of the album, which is due February 5, 2021, on Nonesuch Records in the US. It was produced by John Congleton (Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen).The Staves say of "Satisfied," "This started out with an acoustic guitar. The song asking its subject, 'Will they ever be satisfied with what they have? Is it ever enough?' But also urging them not to give up on themselves, and love. The song really came to life when we added the band and gave strength and a backbone to the whole sentiment of the song (as well as a great groove!). Hope you enjoy."Good Woman was written and recorded in a time of tremendous turmoil and change for the band, between the ending of relationships, the death of their beloved mother, and the birth of Emily's first child. The album is a testament to the Stavely-Taylors' strength and that of other women; to sisters, mothers, and daughters; to love, loss, and change; and to trying to be a good woman.The band explains: "We have been working on this for a long time and are thrilled to share the title track. When we think about making this album we think about moments and snapshots of all the different contexts we were in as it was made. Living in each other's pockets and then living with oceans between us. Of voice notes and field recordings and ideas in emails sent across continents. We think of homesickness and family. Of being an outsider. Of endless notebooks and scraps of paper. Of studios in the winter and recordings under the summer sun. Of rainy London days and long American nights with coffees and beers, dogs, and cats. We think of love. Big, big love. Our Mum. Our Dad. Our friends. And of loss. Death and birth. Womanhood, motherhood. Sisterhood. And coming home."



