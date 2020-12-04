Brad Mehldau Performs From "Suite: April 2020" For "Empty Concertgebouw Sessions"





"Last night here in Amsterdam I had the opportunity to record a twenty-minute segment in the storied Concertgebouw, without audience, as part of a wonderful video series they are doing," Mehldau says. "Being in that beautiful hall, entirely empty of an audience was both sad and mysterious. I felt like I was walking around a museum secretly after hours. All best and wishing everyone peace and happiness."



While sheltering at home with his family in during the COVID-19 pandemic early this year, Brad Mehldau wrote twelve new songs about what he was experiencing; he was able to record them safely in a studio, together with tunes by Neil Young, Billy Joel, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brad Mehldau gave a special solo performance without an audience in Amsterdam's Concertgebouw as part of its Empty Concertgebouw Sessions. He performed five pieces from his new album, Suite: April 2020, followed by John Coltrane's " Satellite " and Van Heusen/Burke's "Here's That Rainy Day.""Last night here in Amsterdam I had the opportunity to record a twenty-minute segment in the storied Concertgebouw, without audience, as part of a wonderful video series they are doing," Mehldau says. "Being in that beautiful hall, entirely empty of an audience was both sad and mysterious. I felt like I was walking around a museum secretly after hours. All best and wishing everyone peace and happiness."While sheltering at home with his family in during the COVID-19 pandemic early this year, Brad Mehldau wrote twelve new songs about what he was experiencing; he was able to record them safely in a studio, together with tunes by Neil Young, Billy Joel, and Jerome Kern that mean a great deal to him, for his album Suite: April 2020.



