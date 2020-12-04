Elvis Costello With Iggy Pop Release ﻿"No Flag (en Français)"





Separately, Elvis and Iggy talked about the surprising times their paths have crossed since 1977 in this Musicians on Musicians story in Rolling Stone here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/iggy-pop-elvis-costello-musicians-on-musicians-1091103/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At midnight tonight ET, "No Flag (en Français)" by Elvis Costello avec Iggy Pop - a version of Costello's song "No Flag" sung in French by Iggy Pop - will be released, accompanied by a new music video featuring hand-drawn animation by frequent collaborators Arlo McFurlow and Eamon Singer.Costello's original version of "No Flag," called "the anthem for this brooding time" by New York Magazine, appears on his new album 'Hey Clockface' (October 30, Concord).Read the whole story of "No Flag (en Français)" in this conversation between Elvis and Iggy about the song, and watch the video at Rolling Stone here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/iggy-pop-french-language-rendition-of-elvis-costellos-no-flag-1097245/Separately, Elvis and Iggy talked about the surprising times their paths have crossed since 1977 in this Musicians on Musicians story in Rolling Stone here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/iggy-pop-elvis-costello-musicians-on-musicians-1091103/



