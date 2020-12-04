Elujay & J.Robb Release 'Gems In The Cornerstore'



"After making this record together, it's clear that our chemistry is undeniable," says Elujay. "I really appreciate the time we had during quarantine on Zoom making tunes! J.Robb's the goat for sure!"



Among the robust collection of songs, "Lady" ft. Kyle Dion and "



'GEMS IN THE CORNERSTORE' is a project compiled of many ideas that date all the way back to 2017," says J.Robb. "To me this project is a representation of just having fun with the homies, making music, and creating from a space of joy."



'GEMS IN THE CORNERSTORE' TRACKLIST

1. CHOOSE UP

2. SWING THRU

3. BASS MASTER (INTERLUDE)

4. WASTING MY TIME (feat. Zilo)

5. STAY BY YOUR LINE (feat. ROMderful)

6. PENNY (INTERLUDE)

7. GOLD BUDDHA (feat. Foggieraw)

8. CALLIN MY NAME (feat. Ciscero)

9. CAME FOR (PRELUDE)

10. CAME FOR

11. LADY (feat. Kyle Dion)



Elujay is a multi-talented vocalist/producer/songwriter hailing from Oakland, CA. The 24-year-old creative began crafting his sound at the age of 14, after a friend of his uploaded a beat-making program to his laptop. Inspired by the music of D'Angelo,



J.Robb (aka mr surf) is a Baltimore-bred artist/producer signed to Soulection whose distinctive style effortlessly blends the grit of future beats and club bangers with pretty styling of throwback R&B to create a timeless, multi-faceted and genre-defying sound. Best known for his "Trash Beats" series, "J.Robb x Soulection White Label (SWL021)" release, critically acclaimed Beats1



Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulection's growth has been organic and fruitful.



https://elujay.com/

https://www.instagram.com/elujay/

https://twitter.com/Elujay

https://soundcloud.com/elujayimprl

https://jrobbdaproducer.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/jrobbdaproducer/

https://twitter.com/jrobbdaproducer

https://soundcloud.com/jrobbdaproducer

https://soulection.com/

https://www.instagram.com/soulection/

https://twitter.com/Soulection

