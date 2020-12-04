Todd Rundgren Announces First-Ever Multi-City Virtual Concert Tour



The virtual box office is now open: ToddRundgren.NoCapShows.com



Emulating a traditional routing itinerary, the Clearly Human Tour will kick off February 14 "in" Buffalo, NY, and wrap up March 22 "in" Seattle, WA. Single tickets are priced at $35, with an array of premium add-ons and multi-date bundles available.



Produced by NoCap, the live streaming company recently launched by Cisco Adler, and Panacea Entertainment chairman Eric Gardner, Todd's longtime manager, each show will feature Rundgren and an expanded 10-piece band performing standouts from his 50-year-plus catalog, as well as his entire 1989 classic album 'Nearly Human', which Warner



Todd sat down with Rolling Stone recently to discuss the origins of the Clearly Human tour and to share the world premiere of his holiday single from



"People are trying to compensate often by doing one big show and trying to get as much audience as possible," Rundgren tells Rolling Stone. "While that does unify the audience, it doesn't give the audience that sense of special attention when you come to their town. At the same time, we have to try to figure out ways that as performers, we don't wind up feeling like we're doing a residence at a hotel."



While the concept of Clearly Human lends itself naturally to our current socially-distanced world, Todd actually conceived of the idea years ago as a solution to the growing challenges of touring amidst climate change and a way to reduce his own carbon footprint. Seeing this as "setting the gold standard" for what he predicts will become a new touring paradigm, it's not the first time Todd has been out front with a tech-savvy new idea. he designed the first-ever graphics tablet for Apple in 1979; other "firsts" include the first-ever live interactive television concert (1978), the first live national cablecast of a rock concert (1982), the first commercial music downloads (1992), the first online direct artist subscription service, "PatroNet" (1998,) and the first full-length concert shot with multiple Virtual Reality 360º cameras (2016).



Todd's band for the Clearly Human Tour will feature Kasim Sulton (Bass), Prairie



"CLEARLY HUMAN" MARKETS

February 14: Buffalo, NY

February 16: Albany, NY

February 17: New York City, NY

February 19: Virginia Beach, VA

February 20: Pittsburgh, PA

February 22: Cleveland, OH

February 23: Detroit, MI

February 25: Indianapolis IN

February 26: Chicago, IL

February 28: Madison/Milwaukee, WI

March 1: Minneapolis, MN

March 3: Kansas City, MO

March 4: St. Louis, MO

March 6: Nashville, TN

March 7: Dallas, TX

March 9: Houston, TX

March 10: Austin, TX

March 12: Denver, CO

March 13: Salt Lake City, UT

March 15:

March 16: San Diego, CA

March 18: Los Angeles, CA

March 19: San Francisco, CA

March 21: Portland OR

March 22: Seattle WA



"A Wizard, A True Star." The title of Todd Rundgren's 1973 solo album aptly foreshadows the contributions of this multi-faceted artist to state-of-the-art music. As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, interactive artist, and author, over the past 50+ years Rundgren has made a lasting impact on the form, content, and delivery of popular music. His seminal album "Something/Anything?" (1972), on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts and acted as his own producer, catapulted Rundgren into the superstar limelight, prompting the press to unanimously dub him "Rock's New Wunderkind." His 21 solo albums, plus 14 with his prog rock/power pop ensemble Utopia, spawned such hit singles as "I Saw The Light,""Hello It's Me," "Can We Still Be Friends," "Bang The Drum," and with his band Utopia, "Love Is The Answer." As a producer, Rundgren has brought his creativity to bear on nearly one hundred albums, including Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, The Psychedelic Furs, The Tubes, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, Hall & Oates, The Band, and Meat Loaf's 50-million-selling "Bat Out Of Hell".



NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution, NoCap is providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic that will remain a viable outlet post pandemic while becoming the new general admission creating unlimited profit potential for a new live music model. 