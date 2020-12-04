Samm Henshaw Debuts "All Good"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Samm Henshaw - ending the year on a high - releases his new single "All Good." In collaboration with Samsung Electronics UK, "All Good" is inspired by a fan photo that Samm was challenged to write a song on. Reflected in the single artwork, "All Good" is full of Samm's charm, positivity and wit.



Rounding off this turbulent year, Samm is now at the beginning of a brand new chapter both in his musical journey and personal life. Cutting ties with his label, he is now fully independent and rediscovering his love for music after feeling lost amongst the major label whirlwind. Samm is currently setting up his own record label, where he plans to release his debut album next year. Two songs from the album - Thoughts & Prayers & Still Broke - dropped via COLORS late last month.



2020 started strong with an extensive US tour, but it was in the midst of this when the worldwide lockdown hit and Samm contracted Covid himself whilst in Memphis. Contained to a hotel room for two weeks, he went through a series of emotions while at the same time desperate to get home after his dad fell ill simultaneously. Luckily, they both made a full recovery and went on to use the quarantine period to reflect and look ahead. Suffering from what can only be referred to as PTSD following his departure from the label, Samm now truly feels confident and free to create openly for the first time in years.



For fans to get involved in Samsung's Inspired by a True Photo campaign, simply upload a real-life photo taken on your Galaxy device to Instagram, using #withGalaxy, to be in with the chance of having the photo selected to influence unusual and unexpected creations in arts and culture.



With things very much up in the air with touring, he now has a chance to react to his environment and get his music to his supporters in a way that he's always dreamt off.



Praise for Samm Henshaw:

"Exuberant" - FADER

"Will surely give you reason to smile" - Complex

"Ecstatic, radiant… Exultant. A raspy, elegant wail that anchors his soul- and hip-hop-inspired confections" - MTV

"His unique fusion of soul, jazz, hip-hop and gospel music" - Hypebeast.



