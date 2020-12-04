Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 04/12/2020

Smallpools Drop Spacey New Single 'Simulation'

Smallpools Drop Spacey New Single 'Simulation'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie-Rockers Smallpools are back with a brand new single "simulation" today. The new track from the band's upcoming sophomore LP due early 2021, displays a futuristic, groovy beat while questioning if the chaotic reality we live in is truly our own.
"When the word becomes such a circus, I can't help but wonder if there's somebody logged in just pulling our strings for their own entertainment", says Sean Scanlon.

Smallpools erupted onto the scene with their head turning opening statement, "Dreaming" (now RIAA Certified Gold). The song surged to the top of the Hype Machine chart; quickly earning the band support from alternative radio stations across the country, multiple late night television appearances and a home on the road as the opening act for Twenty One Pilots, Walk the Moon, Grouplove and Two Door Cinema Club on their national tours. Smallpools then released their acclaimed, debut album LOVETAP! and spent the majority of the next two years selling out venues nationwide in support of its release.

In addition to their new single, Smallpools recently announced their signing to ONErpm. "With the ever-changing landscape of the way music is shared and consumed, we're thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative company to release our long overdue second full length album," shares the band on the new signing. For more information on ONErpm, please visit www.onerpm.com.
Be sure to follow Smallpools on socials for more information about their forthcoming LP.






Most read news of the week
Antiboy Releases New Single "Dream" With Video Starring Transgender Model & Activist Andreja Pejic & Directed By Charlie Chops
A Year Full Of Music And Film Awards: Clouzine Alum, Anaya Music (brazil) Wins Another Akademia Award In Hollywood, Los Angeles
Mspired Music Creates Inspiring Christmas Music Connecting With Joyful And Mixed Feelings For Holiday Listeners
Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials
Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae And Runaway June To Appear In 'Cracker Barrel Sounds Of The Season' Holiday Feature
Premier Music Group And Search Party Merge, Expanding Production Capabilities To Create A Fully-Ιntegrated Creative Agency For Music
Pandora Live Featuring Carrie Underwood's First-Ever Christmas Album 'My Gift'
Bill Champlin Signs To Imagen Records; First Single "Reason To Believe," Is Due Out On January 1, 2021
Balsam Hill's Top 12 Songs For Christmas Playlist


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203171 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011961460113525 secs