Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 04/12/2020

The Dead Daisies Unearth "Holy Ground"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like a Phoenix Rising, the Daisies are set to unearth their third single "Holy Ground" on Friday December 4th. From the opening bars, the track puts everyone on notice that The Dead Daisies are steadfastly determined to prove that melding classic elements with a contemporary freshness will excite fans and win over even the harshest of critics.

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" was the first song Glenn Hughes wrote for the pre-production sessions at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles and what became the title track of the upcoming album of the same name being released on January 22, 2021.

Glenn says: " 'Holy Ground' has an intense groove, dramatic light & shade and a massive chorus. It's about awakening to the present moment, shaking the memory and a transformation into consciousness."

With this crazy year nearly over, this track is aptly named and highlights living in the moment and making the most of it. Its positive message is a reinforcement to enjoy what life has to offer at any given time.

"' 'Holy Ground' is a deep intense musical ride that takes unexpected turns and drops you off exhausted but happy!!" - Doug Aldrich

The band recently got together for a jam in Los Angeles and felt the energy & chemistry between them when playing tracks off the new album. It was just the medicine they all needed: to get fired up for what we hope will be a huge 2021!
Check out the official band video for "Holy Ground" here: https://youtu.be/EmBnz2bm5KE
Stream the single "Holy Ground" and Pre-order the new album here: https://thedeaddaisies.com/holygroundsingle/
www.thedeaddaisies.com






Most read news of the week
Antiboy Releases New Single "Dream" With Video Starring Transgender Model & Activist Andreja Pejic & Directed By Charlie Chops
A Year Full Of Music And Film Awards: Clouzine Alum, Anaya Music (brazil) Wins Another Akademia Award In Hollywood, Los Angeles
Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials
Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae And Runaway June To Appear In 'Cracker Barrel Sounds Of The Season' Holiday Feature
Premier Music Group And Search Party Merge, Expanding Production Capabilities To Create A Fully-Ιntegrated Creative Agency For Music
Bill Champlin Signs To Imagen Records; First Single "Reason To Believe," Is Due Out On January 1, 2021
Balsam Hill's Top 12 Songs For Christmas Playlist
Alicia Keys & Host Of Stars Set To Rock New Year's Eve On BBC
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Dating Now


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198679 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0085527896881104 secs