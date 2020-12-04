Country Music Icon Wynonna Judd Partners with CeleBriDy Brands to Launch "Harmony" CBD Products





CeleBriDy Brands LLC is a Nashville-based company that creates and markets celebrity-branded CBD products, with numerous products currently in development. The company's flagship product line, John Schneider's CBoD ("C-Bo-D"), launched in January 2020 on Fox & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, has partnered with Nashville-based CeleBriDy Brands to develop the exciting new Harmony by Wynonna Judd brand of CBD products. Custom formulated to the specifications of the Country music queen herself, Harmony by Wynonna Judd is a luxurious new line of herbal-infused hemp-derived products designed to help bring harmony to your everyday life.Harmony by Wynonna Judd offers a premium hemp extract oil and topical balm, all made using organic extracts from hemp grown in the USA and responsibly sourced, all-natural ingredients. Manufactured in Nashville, Tennessee, Harmony's hemp extract is infused with a soothing and harmonious blend of vanilla and lavender to promote balance and relaxation. The balm features a blend of essential oils, hemp extract, and Vitamin E, designed to provide topical relief day or night."It's important to me that the ingredients are 100% organic," says Wynonna. "We finally found something that works for me and I look forward to sharing it with you.""We are thrilled to partner with Wynonna Judd," says CeleBriDy Brands founder Brian Mayes. "Wynonna is not just a legendary artist, but a trusted friend to fans worldwide. She has shared her life with them for nearly four decades, and they trust her. And that is why it was imperative that we create a premium product that is worthy of her name. Wynonna put her personal touch on Harmony products from start to finish, and we know they will help people tune in to themselves and the things that really matter."Harmony by Wynonna is available exclusively at www.HarmonyByWynonna.com.Five-time Grammy winner and New York Times best-selling author, Wynonna has always revolved her career around telling stories. Whether performing alongside her mother as one half of the legendary duo The Judds, or pushing the boundaries on her own mega-successful solo path, Wynonna's ability to reach the heart of the human spirit through her bold and unflinching honesty, is the entertainer's true gift. Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 36-year career. Wynonna has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not me," and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Ole Days)."CeleBriDy Brands LLC is a Nashville-based company that creates and markets celebrity-branded CBD products, with numerous products currently in development. The company's flagship product line, John Schneider's CBoD ("C-Bo-D"), launched in January 2020 on Fox & Friends and Fox Business. It was an immediate success with explosive sales, making CeleBriDy Brands a significant sales leader in the fast-growing American CBD market. Additional brand partnerships are planned for 2021.



