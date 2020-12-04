Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Share New "Oh Santa!"



The special also includes appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey has teamed up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a remix of her 2010 song "Oh Santa!," co-written by Carey, Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri. The new rendition is lifted from the soundtrack for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which is available exclusively on Apple Music. The soundtrack also features a reimagined version of Carey's modern-day classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The original track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January, securing Carey her 19th number one single.Carey first hinted at the collaboration in October when she tweeted a photo of three director chairs with the initials "AG," "MC" and "JH."In Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, Carey is called up to save the day, as there is a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole. Viewers will get to experience musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation.The special also includes appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe.



