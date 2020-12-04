Bastille Drops Goosebumps EP Today









Hailed by Rolling Stone as "Britpop's new crown princes," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rounding out a prolific year, Bastille surprises fans with their new Goosebumps EP today via Republic Records. The EP arrives with their new single and title track " Goosebumps " feat. Kenny Beats, which was written and recorded last year in New York and in their London studio, One Eyed Jack's. To celebrate its arrival, the band also shares the official video for the new song. Helmed by frequent collaborator and London-based British/Iranian director Reza Dolatabadi, the visual unfolds as a surrealist dreamscape with a mosaic of modernist and psychedelic vignettes synced perfectly to the immersive sonic ebb and flow and fluttering hook. Watch it BELOW. Earlier this week, frontman Dan Smith joined Kenny Beats on his fan favorite Twitch show to discuss " Goosebumps " and the collaboration—check out some of their chat here. Bastille set the stage for Goosebumps with their fan favorite single "survivin'," which has vaulted into the Top 10 on the AAA Radio Chart and is continuing to gain steam. Additionally, the five-track EP boasts "WHAT YOU GONNA DO???" feat. Graham Coxon alongside a pair of energetic, live performances of "survivin'" and " Goosebumps " from One Eyed Jack's.Of the EP, Dan Smith says, "Working on these songs has been such a brilliantly distracting part of this year for us. This is the tip of the iceberg of what we've been doing, but it's been fun to show people a few different sides to what we've been up to. Getting to collaborate with people like Graham Coxon and Kenny Beats hopefully shows the diversity of what we do across our albums and mixtapes. This EP has been a lot of fun to make, and we've loved seeing the reactions so far. We're happy to have this little body of work out, and we're incredibly excited for all that's to come next year."Regarding the new song, Smith adds, "We wanted to make a throwback R&B song and something a bit more playful. We had a lot of fun writing and recording it, initially on a day in between shows whilst touring in New York last year, and then back in London at our studio—One Eyed Jack's. We're big fans of Kenny Beats and having met him in LA invited him to hang out at the studio when he was in town. We played each other a load of music, and he loved 'Goosebumps' and immediately started working on beats and sounds for it, and it kind of went from there."Goosebumps sets the stage for more new music to come from Bastille in 2021!GOOSEBUMPS EP TRACKLISTING: Goosebumps " feat. Kenny Beats"survivin'""WHAT YOU GONNA DO???" feat. Graham Coxon"survivin'" (One Eyed Jack's session) Goosebumps " (One Eyed Jack's session)Hailed by Rolling Stone as "Britpop's new crown princes," Bastille was introduced internationally with the single "Pompeii," which is now 6x Platinum in the U.S. " Pompeii " and subsequent hits, " Good Grief " (2016) and "Quarter Past Midnight" (2018), each topped the Mediabase Alternative chart in the States. The GRAMMY®-nominated band - comprising Dan Smith, keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist/guitarist Will Farquarson, and drummer Chris Wood - has global consumption exceeding 6 billion cumulative streams across all platforms, including 48 million adjusted singles and 7 million adjusted albums worldwide. Bastille's hit single with Marshmello Happier " topped charts around the world, with cumulative streams approaching 7 billion. Certified 6x Platinum in the U.S., " Happier " held the No. 1 position for 3 consecutive weeks on the Top 40 Radio Airplay chart. 2019 brought Bastille's acclaimed third album, Doom Days, which charted in the top 5 in the U.S, making Bastille the only UK band to have achieved this chart landmark alongside The Beatles and Queen, and received massive critical acclaim, as NME called it "their most inventive boundary-hoping album yet." Following a 2 month-long sold-out U.S. and U.K. tour last year, 2020 sees the band return with the ferocious "WHAT YOU GONNA DO???," which sonically is either the first clue to a brand-new era for Bastille or a complete red herring. Either way, it marks the beginning of an exciting and surprising new era for the band.



