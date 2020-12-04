To Celebrate Its 1-Year Anniversary, The Weeknd & Rosalía Team Up For A Remix Of 'Blinding Lights'





" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of its release, The Weeknd and Rosalía have teamed up for a remix of " Blinding Lights " the certified smash released as part of The Weeknd's fourth studio album After Hours. Rosalía joined The Weeknd for the " Blinding Lights " remix while also recording the upcoming follow-up to her groundbreaking "El Mal Querer" album. The duo also released a behind the scenes lyric video for the track directed by Dylan Coughran (Travis Scott, NAV) you can check out the video BELOW. Blinding Lights ", which reached RIAA Platinum certification in less than 4 months, has broken the record for the most weeks in both the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 (33 Weeks) and Top 10 (41 weeks) and has spent an astonishing 52 weeks on the Hot 100 chart, earning the crown from Billboard for "Top Hot 100 Song of 2020". This year the single was also the top streamed song globally at Spotify and remains #1 at Top 40 radio - spending it's 7th week in the position - and making it the longest running Top 10 in Mediabase Chart history - 39 weeks & counting. In addition, " Blinding Lights " was the #1 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Song of 2020, the #1 Billboard Hot R&B Song of 2020 and spent most weeks ever on top of the chart (34), the #1 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales of 2020 and was the #1 Billboard R&B Streaming Song of 2020."Under the most challenging circumstances imaginable, the timing of The Weeknd's After Hours release and the impact it's made around the world is of historic proportions. Subsequently, " Blinding Lights " has earned the respect of the global music community and will forever be recognized as one of the most important songs of a generation." Says Monte Lipman, Chairman and CEO of Republic RecordsAfter making the decision to continue on with the release of his fourth studio album After Hours during such an uncertain time in the world, the album went on to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, where it remained for four weeks. Upon release, the album broke the debut streaming record for an R&B album and has since gone to become the most-streamed R&B album of 2020. It was also the first album to remain #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart for 4 consecutive weeks since 2018. The Weeknd also becomes first artist to simultaneously lead the Billboard 200, Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Artist 100, Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers with the release of After Hours. Blinding Lights " dominated radio in 2020 and racked up countless other accolades and records. In addition to becoming the longest running Top 10 in the Mediabase chart history, the single tied for the longest run at #1 on the Top 40 chart in 2020 and the longest running 20 weeks at #1 at Hot AC - the longest for a solo male artist in Mediabase chart history. Additionally, on the iHeart network and ap alone the record hit an incredible 2.1 billion total audience spins, making it America's most listened-to song.



