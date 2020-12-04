Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 04/12/2020

Genevieve Is Back With Her New Sultry, Soulful Single "Riverman"

Genevieve Is Back With Her New Sultry, Soulful Single "Riverman"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Genevieve is back with her new single Riverman. The production is synth led with a beautiful mix of electronic and organic elements, soulful harmonies and dreamy textures with psychedelic roots. The song has a diverse landscape of musical influences, courting Jazz and Folk, touching on the systemic racism that encroaches our society and dreaming of a place where utopia begins.
"Joni Mitchell, Nick Drake, iconic jazz musicians - the inspirations are immediately evident as the first notes soar out of London-hailed singer-songwriter Genevieve, but what she has carved out for herself, is utterly unique." - Wonderland
"In 'Riverman', Genevieve's deep vocals open up as they are led by synths mixed with beautiful electronic and organic elements." - Noctis Magazine

Genevieve is a singer/songwriter born and raised in London. Educated in jazz, her sound animates layers of melody into elaborate compositions. Eloquent lyrics combined with empathic vocals tell stories with sincerity. Orchestral arrangements and vocal harmonies place her somewhere between synth folk and chamber pop, a complexity of sound with a rich and undulating intensity.

Genevieve's musical acumen was apparent from a young age. Her earliest memories recall singing along to classical music as she sat with her father. A household backdrop of Van Morrison, Prince and Destiny's child provided a diverse landscape of musical influences which she later honed to Jazz. The adventurous harmonies, experimental percussion and storytelling of the genre ignited her passion, so she went on to pursue it as a course of study, gaining a degree in Jazz from Middlesex University.

The great jazz musicians of our time as well as singer/songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake influenced the development of her unique sound as she carved a niche to call her own.Genevieve writes with a 'hunger that needs satiating', 'painting lyrics' in experimental patterns. At times her voice commands power, sometimes it haunts and echoes, others it softens to something more delicate. An emerging artist but an academically accomplished musician she meticulously crafts her sound.
INSTAGRAM www.instagram.com/genevievesounds
FACEBOOK www.facebook.com/genevievesounds
SOUNDCLOUD soundcloud.com/user-493787808






