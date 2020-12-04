Black Eyed Peas Team Up With Shakira In New Music Video For "Girl Like Me"!



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing an explosive global comeback of epic proportions, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers Black Eyed Peas turn up the heat again by teaming up with Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY winner Shakira to unveil the official music video for their latest single "GIRL LIKE ME" [with Shakira].The song is just the most recent banger from their eighth full-length album and debut for RCA Records.Proudly maintaining their reputation for larger-than-life videos, Black Eyed Peas and Shakira deliver a slick and stunning visual and fresh choreography. This marks their first collaboration together and an unforgettable moment. Setting the stage for its arrival, the trio stoked anticipation by announcing it at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, and they made good on their promise of "greatness" now. "GIRL LIKE ME" has already amassed over 15.7 million streams.TRANSLATION has blossomed as an international phenomenon. Black Eyed Peas scored three #1 hits at US Latin Radio with "MAMACITA" with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" with J Balvin and "FEEL THE BEAT" with Maluma. The album has also emerged as a streaming juggernaut. Cemented as the band's most-streamed and most-viewed song ever, "RITMO" racked up an astounding 928 million total streams and 860 million YouTube views followed by "MAMACITA" with 419 million total streams and 264 million YouTube views. Thus far, tracks from the record have gathered over a staggering 2.8 billion streams and views. Shakira brings her own music video pedigree to the collaboration as one of the top 5 artists on all of YouTube, and the most-viewed female in both 2017 and 2018.To date, Black Eyed Peas have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and notched numerous number ones. TRANSLATION ignites the next chapter of this legacy. Shakira has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs®, eleven Latin GRAMMYs®, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the only artist from South America to have a number one song in the U.S., has had four of the 20 top-selling hits of the last decade, and is one of the top-5 YouTube artists of all time with over 18 billion cumulative views. Shakira's last album " El Dorado " charted #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. In November 2018 she wrapped her hugely successful El Dorado World Tour. Shakira's Super Bowl LIV performance garnered 4 Emmy Nominations and has also become the halftime performance with most YouTube views of all time at over 189 Million. She is currently recording her next studio album.



