Disclosure's Own VIP Remix Of "Watch Your Step" Ft. Kelis Is Out Today

www.capitolroyale.com/?room=GnUOxVyJNMqWqt_tlwmpRw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Disclosure shared their very own VIP remix of their new single, " Watch Your Step " featuring Kelis. Listen BELOW. It follows recent remixes from Harvey Sutherland and Denis Sulta. " Watch Your Step " is from the U.K. duo's new album, ENERGY (Capitol Records), which has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album - becoming their third consecutive album to earn a nomination in the category. Combined global streams of ENERGY have neared 175 million."My High" ft. Aminé and slowthai, named by NPR as one of the 100 Best Songs of 2020, is nominated for Best Dance Recording. This gives the Lawrence brothers a total of seven GRAMMY nominations across seven years."'Watch Your Step" with Kelis soars as high as Disclosure's best work," said Billboard while Rolling Stone noted, "Kelis acquits herself as a worthy dancefloor diva." The Wall Street Journal noted, "'Watch Your Step,' [is] a glimmering slice of 1980s-inflected disco." The single went straight onto the A list at BBC 6Music and is currently B listed at BBC Radio 1. Disclosure are helming a regular show on BBC Radio 1 through February 2021 as part of the station's latest round of resident DJs. Their next show airs Monday, December 7.Guy and Howard Lawrence talk about how they've been connecting with fans during lockdown and their new partnerships with climate organizations Justdiggit and Treeapp in a new video interview with virtual festival, Capitol Royale. View BELOW. Disclosure launched a new Big Tree Energy t-shirt last week via Treeapp in support of the U.K.'s National Tree Week (November 26 - December 6) and will plant a tree for each shirt bought from their site during this time. Treeapp is a purpose-led organization with a mobile app that allows anyone to plant a tree for free, every day, in less than a minute.The brothers joined the Justdiggit team in February 2020 on a trip to Tsavo-West in Kenya to learn more about the work the foundation undertakes in order to positively serve the local communities. Justdiggit is an international foundation focused on restoring degraded ecosystems by inspiring and activating African farmers to regreen their own land. Bringing back vegetation has a positive impact on climate, nature and people. Watch the video documenting Disclosure's trip below.The three primary areas of focus in the partnership between Disclosure and Justdiggit are Bunds, Grass Seed Banks and Beehives. They'll work hand-in-hand with the local Maasai community and the local partner, Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) in order to implement the work in these three primary areas. These initiatives will be managed by two women from the local community with additional women receiving education and training on beekeeping.For more information on Justdiggit and how you can support their ongoing commitment to landscape restoration and climate change, visit justdiggit.org. Visit Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) to learn more about their ongoing mission to protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa —maasaiwilderness.org.These steps are in keeping with how conscious Disclosure were when manufacturing the new album. For the vinyl formats of ENERGY, they produced a Supereco version, which utilized re-granulated PVC pellets in which to press the vinyl (with no loss of audio quality), a fully 100% recycled Bargesse board derived from sugarcane for the sleeve and shrink wrap made of a sustainable sugarcane-based plastic. When the album was purchased exclusively through Disclosure's webstore, customers were able to offset the carbon emissions associated with the production of the physical item.This year marks 10 years since Disclosure debuted with the single "Offline Dexterity." In that decade, Guy and Howard Lawrence, who are still in their 20s, have released three studio albums, clocked up 5.1 billion streams and 4.8 million album sales, sold 500,000 tickets to their headline shows and topped festival bills all over the world.disclosure.lnk.to/VIPRemixPRwww.capitolroyale.com/?room=GnUOxVyJNMqWqt_tlwmpRw



