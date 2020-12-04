Lil Baby Shares Two New Songs "Errbody" And "On Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
To cap off an already standout year from one of music's brightest stars, Lil Baby
has shared two new songs as part of a surprise release in celebration of the rapper's 26th birthday. The tracks are both accompanied by new videos - "Errbody" directed by Edgar Estevez, Daps, & Christian Breslauer and "On Me
" directed by Lil Baby
& Keemotion. With the braggadocious and hard hitting "Errbody", Lil Baby
rightfully declares his rank as being flyer than "errbody". With "On Me
" he delivers a highly anticipated fan-favorite track that was originally teased as a snippet on his Instagram page. Broadcast premier is on BET Jams, MTV Live, mtvU and the iconic Viacom Times Square
Billboard.
These new singles were released not only in celebration of Lil Baby's birthday, but of a completely dominant and record breaking year. With an endless list of hits in 2020, Lil Baby
has now reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters list. His lauded album My Turn went double platinum in September, making him the first and only artist of 2020 to reach that mark at the time. The album is the highest selling and highest streaming album in the US this year reaching 4 Billion streams to date, with his catalogue hitting 21 Billion streams globally. My Turn spent 5 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the album returned to #1 three months after release. The deeply moving and timely single "The Bigger Picture
" cemented Lil Baby's role as the indisputable, authentic voice of youth culture. His seminal performance of the track at Apple Music's Rap Life Live event was in itself a standout moment of 2020. The protest anthem reached #1 on Urban Radio, his 7th #1 in the format.
In the last 12 months, Lil Baby
has reached a number of milestones that in themselves would yield an impressive lifelong career. With "The Bigger Picture
" nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Lil Baby
adds to his continued accolades with being honored on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and winning Variety's "Voice Of Impact'' Award for the critically lauded "The Bigger Picture
". He has graced the cover of Rolling Stone, tied legends Prince
and Paul McCartney
for Billboard Hot 100 hits, was named Vevo's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, named MVP on Rap Caviar, and at the Second Annual Apple Music
Awards he won the top award of Global Artist of the Year. He performed several of his standout tracks at the 2020 BET Awards as well as the 2020 AMA's.
With such a rapid rise and an unstoppable stream of critical and commercial hits, Lil Baby
is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most important success stories in music. The Atlanta rapper cannot be stopped and continues his celebratory year with the release of these new tracks.