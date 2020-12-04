Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now





Phobia is a vigorous examination of the power of social media on our lives. Stripping the song back, but not losing the intensity of the origjnal, Wuh Oh's remix takes the track down even more of a sinister spiral, distorting lead singer Conor's vocal delivery in the process.



Written before current events, the album is strangely relatable to life right now. As its candid title suggests, it is a poignant moral outcry on the world tinged with emotion, anger and above all, hope. With themes that are a mirror image of today's society, lyrically it reflects outwardly in its powerful musings on climate change, anxiety around social media, political chaos and an overall desire to switch off, escape and really take a look at ourselves. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), musically it is an explosion on the senses, soaring from loud and frenzied tracks such as Unperson, Is Everybody Going Crazy? and Can You Afford To Be An Individual?, to mellower moments through the emotion of There Was Sun and Free If We Want It, and tracks which elatedly unite the two, such as title track Moral Panic and Before We Drift Away.



After introducing tracks from the album over the last few months, the band have amassed over 30million streams for their new music so far, along with unwavering support from the likes of BBC



The past few years have been quite a ride for Nothing But Thieves. Amassing 800,000 album sales, over 940million audio streams and over 180million video streams so far, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound, cementing themselves as one of the best current rock bands in the world. Selling 150,000 tickets on their last album campaign, which included a sold-out show at London's



The band have performed on US TV shows, such as



They recently performed 3 livestream shows Live from the Warehouse, which were filmed via multiple angles in the round and gave fans a completely new way to experience Nothing But Thieves, who have a well-earned reputation for their energetic, impassioned and infinite live shows. Tickets for their UK, Ireland and European Autumn 2021 tour, including their biggest ever headline London show at O2 Arena, are on sale now and full dates are as follows:





Thurs 30th Dublin Olympia



October 2021

Sat 2nd Belfast Ulster Hall

Wed 6th Plymouth Pavillions

Thurs 7th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 8th London O2 Arena

Sun 10th Birmingham O2 Academy

Mon 11th Glasgow Barrowland

Thurs 14th Manchester O2

Fri 15th Manchester O2

Sat 16th Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Mon 18th Barcelona Razzamataz 2

Wed 20th Paris Casino de Paris

Sun 24th Wiesbaden Schlachtohof

Tues 26th Leizig Täubchenthal

Thurs 28th Berlin Columbiahalle



November 2021

Tues 2nd Munich Tonhalle

Wed 3rd Milan Fabrique

Fri 5th Zurich Halle 622

Sat 6th Luxembourg Atelier

Mon 8th Copenhagen Amager Bio

Tues 9th Stockholm Fryhuset

Thurs 11th Köln Palladium

Fri 12th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves have shared a new alternate version of their track Phobia with a remix by Glaswegian producer, composer and performer Wuh Oh. The band also recently released their third album Moral Panic, which charted at #3 and features the singles Is Everybody Going Crazy?, Real Love Song and Impossible.Phobia is a vigorous examination of the power of social media on our lives. Stripping the song back, but not losing the intensity of the origjnal, Wuh Oh's remix takes the track down even more of a sinister spiral, distorting lead singer Conor's vocal delivery in the process.Written before current events, the album is strangely relatable to life right now. As its candid title suggests, it is a poignant moral outcry on the world tinged with emotion, anger and above all, hope. With themes that are a mirror image of today's society, lyrically it reflects outwardly in its powerful musings on climate change, anxiety around social media, political chaos and an overall desire to switch off, escape and really take a look at ourselves. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), musically it is an explosion on the senses, soaring from loud and frenzied tracks such as Unperson, Is Everybody Going Crazy? and Can You Afford To Be An Individual?, to mellower moments through the emotion of There Was Sun and Free If We Want It, and tracks which elatedly unite the two, such as title track Moral Panic and Before We Drift Away.After introducing tracks from the album over the last few months, the band have amassed over 30million streams for their new music so far, along with unwavering support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Radio X and Virgin Radio. Moral Panic follows their 2018 EP What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way, their 2017 acclaimed album Broken Machine, which charted at #2 in the UK album chart, and their debut self-titled album Nothing But Thieves.The past few years have been quite a ride for Nothing But Thieves. Amassing 800,000 album sales, over 940million audio streams and over 180million video streams so far, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound, cementing themselves as one of the best current rock bands in the world. Selling 150,000 tickets on their last album campaign, which included a sold-out show at London's Alexandra Palace and selling out their entire worldwide Broken Machine headline tour, their success has been global.The band have performed on US TV shows, such as James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel, after their debut became the bestselling debut from a UK rock band in the US in 2015 and played packed out international shows from Poland to Amsterdam, where they headlined an arena to 6,000 fans. After intimately debuting new songs earlier this year for a BRITs/War Child gig, they were set to tour internationally this Spring, including a show to 6,500 people at Moscow Adrenaline Stadium.They recently performed 3 livestream shows Live from the Warehouse, which were filmed via multiple angles in the round and gave fans a completely new way to experience Nothing But Thieves, who have a well-earned reputation for their energetic, impassioned and infinite live shows. Tickets for their UK, Ireland and European Autumn 2021 tour, including their biggest ever headline London show at O2 Arena, are on sale now and full dates are as follows: September 2021Thurs 30th Dublin OlympiaOctober 2021Sat 2nd Belfast Ulster HallWed 6th Plymouth PavillionsThurs 7th Cardiff Motorpoint ArenaFri 8th London O2 ArenaSun 10th Birmingham O2 AcademyMon 11th Glasgow BarrowlandThurs 14th Manchester O2 Victoria WarehouseFri 15th Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse new dateSat 16th Nottingham Motorpoint ArenaMon 18th Barcelona Razzamataz 2Wed 20th Paris Casino de ParisSun 24th Wiesbaden SchlachtohofTues 26th Leizig TäubchenthalThurs 28th Berlin ColumbiahalleNovember 2021Tues 2nd Munich TonhalleWed 3rd Milan FabriqueFri 5th Zurich Halle 622Sat 6th Luxembourg AtelierMon 8th Copenhagen Amager BioTues 9th Stockholm FryhusetThurs 11th Köln PalladiumFri 12th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome Nothing But Thieves are Conor Mason (vocals, guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitars), Dominic Craik (guitars, keyboard), Philip Blake (bass guitar) and James Price (drums).



