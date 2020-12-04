Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves
have shared a new alternate version of their track Phobia with a remix by Glaswegian producer, composer and performer Wuh Oh. The band also recently released their third album Moral Panic, which charted at #3 and features the singles Is Everybody Going Crazy?, Real Love Song and Impossible.
Phobia is a vigorous examination of the power of social media on our lives. Stripping the song back, but not losing the intensity of the origjnal, Wuh Oh's remix takes the track down even more of a sinister spiral, distorting lead singer Conor's vocal delivery in the process.
Written before current events, the album is strangely relatable to life right now. As its candid title suggests, it is a poignant moral outcry on the world tinged with emotion, anger and above all, hope. With themes that are a mirror image of today's society, lyrically it reflects outwardly in its powerful musings on climate change, anxiety around social media, political chaos and an overall desire to switch off, escape and really take a look at ourselves. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), musically it is an explosion on the senses, soaring from loud and frenzied tracks such as Unperson, Is Everybody Going Crazy? and Can You Afford To Be An Individual?, to mellower moments through the emotion of There Was Sun and Free If We Want It, and tracks which elatedly unite the two, such as title track Moral Panic and Before We Drift Away.
After introducing tracks from the album over the last few months, the band have amassed over 30million streams for their new music so far, along with unwavering support from the likes of BBC Radio
1, Radio
X and Virgin Radio. Moral Panic follows their 2018 EP What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way, their 2017 acclaimed album Broken Machine, which charted at #2 in the UK album chart, and their debut self-titled album Nothing But Thieves.
The past few years have been quite a ride for Nothing But Thieves. Amassing 800,000 album sales, over 940million audio streams and over 180million video streams so far, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound, cementing themselves as one of the best current rock bands in the world. Selling 150,000 tickets on their last album campaign, which included a sold-out show at London's Alexandra
Palace and selling out their entire worldwide Broken Machine headline tour, their success has been global.
The band have performed on US TV shows, such as James
Corden and Jimmy Kimmel, after their debut became the bestselling debut from a UK rock band in the US in 2015 and played packed out international shows from Poland to Amsterdam, where they headlined an arena to 6,000 fans. After intimately debuting new songs earlier this year for a BRITs/War Child gig, they were set to tour internationally this Spring, including a show to 6,500 people at Moscow Adrenaline Stadium.
They recently performed 3 livestream shows Live from the Warehouse, which were filmed via multiple angles in the round and gave fans a completely new way to experience Nothing But Thieves, who have a well-earned reputation for their energetic, impassioned and infinite live shows. Tickets for their UK, Ireland and European Autumn 2021 tour, including their biggest ever headline London show at O2 Arena, are on sale now and full dates are as follows:
September
2021
Thurs 30th Dublin Olympia
October 2021
Sat 2nd Belfast Ulster Hall
Wed 6th Plymouth Pavillions
Thurs 7th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Fri 8th London O2 Arena
Sun 10th Birmingham O2 Academy
Mon 11th Glasgow Barrowland
Thurs 14th Manchester O2 Victoria
Warehouse
Fri 15th Manchester O2 Victoria
Warehouse new date
Sat 16th Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Mon 18th Barcelona Razzamataz 2
Wed 20th Paris Casino de Paris
Sun 24th Wiesbaden Schlachtohof
Tues 26th Leizig Täubchenthal
Thurs 28th Berlin Columbiahalle
November 2021
Tues 2nd Munich Tonhalle
Wed 3rd Milan Fabrique
Fri 5th Zurich Halle 622
Sat 6th Luxembourg Atelier
Mon 8th Copenhagen Amager Bio
Tues 9th Stockholm Fryhuset
Thurs 11th Köln Palladium
Fri 12th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Nothing But Thieves
are Conor Mason
(vocals, guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitars), Dominic Craik (guitars, keyboard), Philip Blake
(bass guitar) and James
Price (drums).