Shawn Mendes Releases Brand New Album "Wonder"

In 2019 Shawn launched The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY nominated multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Wonder, via Island Records/Universal Music. Shawn co-produced the album along with Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles) and Nate Mercereau as well as co-wrote the album with GRAMMY nominated Scott Harris. GRAMMY Award winning Frank Dukes produced "Monster (Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber)" and the album also features Anderson .Paak on the drums for "Teach Me How To Love". Shawn previously released " Wonder " and "Monster (Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber)" from the album.On December 6th, Shawn will perform a livestream benefit concert, Wonder: The Experience, through the American Express UNSTAGED series, to celebrate the release of Wonder. The virtual storyteller event is the final performance of Shawn's Wonder Residencies, which also included performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. RSVP for the storyteller benefit concert, donate to the Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) here. Amex Card Members can buy exclusive packages, including behind-the-scenes content and limited edition merch here. As part of the experience, fans can use the Postmates code* WONDEREXPERIENCE for free delivery in the U.S. For every Postmates customer that uses the free delivery code, $1 will be donated to The Shawn Mendes Foundation up to one million dollars.* The Shawn Mendes Foundation is a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund (a 501(c)(3) charitable organization).Most recently, Shawn and his longtime manager, Andrew Gertler, partnered with Netflix to release "IN WONDER" globally on November 23rd. The debut feature length documentary, a TIFF special event selection, from acclaimed music video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde, Sam Smith), is a portrait of Mendes' life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey. Executive produced by Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes, & Ben Winston; produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood. Mendes and Gertler produced the film under their newly announced film and television production company Permanent Content, which will develop scripted and documentary projects "focused on issues that impact or are important to today's youth." Shawn, in partnership with SMF, also announced an official annual TIFF award at the festival, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth of today."On his 14-track fourth album, Shawn Mendes is airy, grand, intense and rapturous. It is the sound of a man totally and hopelessly in love." - AP"With its earnest take on love and fame, " Wonder " reminds listeners that Mendes is still a 22-year-old figuring it all out and that, despite his young age, he's making nuanced songs that pull on your heartstrings. Mendes lays himself bare on the album, leaving fans to wonder only what's next." USA Today"A compelling mix of youthful passion and coming-of-age agony." - Rolling Stone"Shawn Mendes grows up, glows up on the love-struck Wonder" - Entertainment Weekly"Wonder feels like a cinematic experience rather than just another album on a shelf. It's tangible evidence that Mendes was born to create music" - US WeeklyWonder - Track List:1. Intro2. Wonder3. Higher4. 24 Hours5. Teach Me How To Love6. Call My Friends7. Dream8. Song For No One9. Monster w/Justin Bieber10. 30511. Always Been You12. Piece Of You13. Look Up At The Stars14. Can't Imagine*Codes will be valid with a minimum $10 purchase and until Monday December 7 at 11:59 EST.GRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated self-titled third album in May 2018. The certified platinum album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets. It shot to #1 on iTunes in more than 80 countries immediately upon release. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for " In My Blood " and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for SHAWN MENDES. Most recently, Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for his single with Camila Cabello, "Señorita." The song debuted at #1 on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet in its history, going on to become the most streamed song on Spotify in 2019. The hit nabbed the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart as well as #1 at Top 40 & Hot AC Radio. Last summer Shawn debuted his certified platinum single, "If I Can't Have You," at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With "Señorita" at #1 and " If I Can't Have You " at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved 3 consecutive #1 album debuts, 3 platinum albums, and 11+ consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 27 million albums, 242 million singles, and has amassed over 50 billion global streams and over 9 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed three sold-out world tours with over two million tickets sold, selling out legendary stadiums and arenas including NYC's Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena in minutes. On his most recent tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Shawn has nearly 50 Billion global streams and 8.6 billion video views. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.In 2019 Shawn launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to inspire Shawn's audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.



