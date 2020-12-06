Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 06/12/2020

TM88 & Wiz Khalifa Drop New Single "So High (Ft. Roy Woods)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Omnipresent GRAMMY Award nominated producer and Atlanta icon TM88 teams up with Wiz Khalifa to unveil their new single "So High" [feat. Roy Woods] out today. Get it via Capitol Records/Taylor Gang.

M88 sparks up a simmering and sizzling beat punctuated by skittering hi-hats and 808s. Roy Woods starts the song with his fiery falsetto then Wiz Khalifa slides right into his verse with airtight rhymes. The track lives up to its title, by bringing together three modern titans for one smoked-out anthem.

Earlier this fall, TM88, Southside, and Rich The Kid popped off on the single "Breakin' U Off (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, and 2 Chainz)." It attracted widespread acclaim. HYPEBEAST, praised, "The star-studded collaboration comes with a catchy hook," and COMPLEX observed, "TM88 has been releasing a handful of bangers throughout the year."

To close out the summer, TM88 served up "War Stories (feat. Calboy, Slatt Zy)" with the emotionally charged war-ready music video. XXL named it one of the "The 13 Best New Songs This Week," and UPROXX pegged it among, "All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar." Meanwhile, HotNewHipHop described it as "an emotional and focused reflection over melancholic piano."

With more music on the horizon, TM88 reaffirms his status as one of the most influential hitmakers in the game with an instantly recognizable sound of his own. TM88's hot streak includes a plethora of tracks from "Blue Jean Bandit (With Southside, Feat. Young Thug, Future, Moneybagg Yo)," "Tokyo Nights (feat. MadeinTYO)," and his collaboration with Smokepurpp "RR." TM88's impact in hip-hop this year aside from his own records comes from being the mastermind producer for Lil Uzi Vert's "P2," from the Billboard 200 number 1 album, Eternal Atake. In an interview with Rolling Stone, TM88 said the beats were roughly created in only 45 minutes while he worked with Lil Uzi Vert over FaceTime.
