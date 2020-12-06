Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake Team Up On New Single "Better Days"





Clemons' overnight success has been years in the making and with a new project coming in 2021, his best is still yet to come! " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated Ant Clemons has turned a year faced with many challenges into his biggest year yet, which comes as no surprise for the self-made breakout artist of 2020, who went from sleeping on floors to becoming one of the most exciting upcoming names in contemporary music. Today, Clemons teams up with music legend and pop icon, Justin Timberlake, for a poignant new single and visual for his new song, "Better Days."A hopeful offering as an unprecedented year comes to an end, " Better Days " hits the mark of optimism, reminding the world that despite the obstacles that have been faced, "there is a light at the end of the tunnel." Clemons offers insight on how the song came together over many months: "We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first zoom call. I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world. I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future and hope for better days because better days lie ahead."The pair debuted the new track live on Thursday night for Stacey Abrams' organization Fair Fight at their Rock The RunOff virtual concert. All proceeds from the event went towards Fair Fight's work to ensure every eligible Georgian has resources and information for the January 5 runoff election. For more information, please visit fairfight.comAnt Clemons' name has already been cemented in music history with his contributions towards 2020 and most notably, his Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for debut EP, Happy 2 Be Here. Delving into the struggles that come with the pursuit of greatness, Clemons tales recount dream chasing and sleeping on park benches, all while trying to find balance in life and relationships. Enlisting the likes of Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign and Pharrell, the 8-track EP is full of truth and spirit, adding a fresh perspective to the R&B landscape.Clemons is also recognized as one of the most in-demand songwriters, with recent writing credits for Beyonce, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Camilla Cabello, G Eazy, Pharrell, Kanye West, H.E.R., Cordae and Timbaland.No stranger to hustle, Clemons moved across the country from New Jersey to Los Angeles only a couple of years ago in pursuit of his dream career. He began 2018 by writing a song a day in exchange for a floor to sleep on and by June, he landed himself a feature as the iconic voice behind Kanye West's hit single, " All Mine " from ye and found himself atop the Billboard charts. This relationship with West led to further collaboration on Jesus Is King where he landed features on " Water " and " Everything We Need " and performed alongside the rapper during his 2019 headlining Coachella performance.Multi-­talented actor and musician Justin Timberlake has sold more than 32 million albums worldwide, sold out arenas across the globe, received numerous awards and nominations and has become one of the most highly respected entertainers in the business. He released the four-­time platinum-­selling song "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" from the film Trolls, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was ultimately the best-­selling U.S. single in 2016. The single marked Timberlake's 10th Grammy and garnered a nomination for an Academy Award and Golden Globe. This year he starred in and served as the Executive Music Producer for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to Trolls. Trolls World Tour was the biggest opening day and opening weekend ever for a digital title and was the No. 1 title across all major on-demand platforms. Timberlake also wrapped production this year on SK Global's dramatic feature Palmer, directed by Fisher Stevens, where he'll star in the title role. The project will be released in 2021 by Apple.Clemons' overnight success has been years in the making and with a new project coming in 2021, his best is still yet to come! " Better Days " is out now on Human Re Sources.



