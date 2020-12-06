Bulow Shares New Music, Cover Of Frank Ocean's "Lost" Out Now

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, award winning and multi-platinum selling artist bülow shared new music, a cover of Frank Ocean's "Lost" via Republic Records/Universal Music. On the song choice, bülow commented, "I haven't done a lot of covers but I brought the idea to IG and someone asked me to cover it. I had the song stuck in my head for months, so it was perfect."

German-born and Toronto-based pop-iconoclast, bülow, first burst onto the music scene with the release of EPs Damaged Vol. 1 & Damaged Vol. 2, each instantly resonating with critics and new fans alike. Damaged Vol. 1 included fan favorite and global hit "Not A Love Song" which earned praise as "beautifully crafted" (NME), "pop genius" (Noisey), and a "star in the making" (Pigeon & Planes). Damaged Vol. 2 included "You & Jennifer, "Honor Roll," and buzzworthy "SAD AND BORED," praised by PAPER as, "the perfect pop study in contrasts, and further confirms bülow as an artist to watch with razor-sharp wit to boot." As well as HillyDilly calling her "one of the brightest new talents in pop." Since then, bülow made a splash on the international festival circuit, appearing at both the Electric Picnic and Reading Leeds festivals in Europe, as well as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and SXSW in North America. bülow has continued to be met with success; accepting her first JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2019 and releasing her EP Crystalline. Although the artist has only just begun her musical journey, her accomplishments stand tall as an impressive flag-bearer of things to come. The artist's most recent EP, The Contender was met with critical acclaim. Stay tuned for more new music to come from the pop iconoclast in 2021.






