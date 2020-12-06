'Kylie: Infinite Disco' Set To Stream On New Year's Eve



'Kylie: Infinite Disco' takes viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness. The performance premiered last month following the release of Kylie's latest Number One album 'Disco' and was a global success, with tickets purchased in 100 countries across the world. The show also received critical acclaim, with both The Times and The i giving the performance 4* reviews.



The 50 minute special performance, co-directed by Kate Moross and Rob Sinclair, features many of the tracks on Kylie's critically-acclaimed album 'Disco' released last month via BMG. 'Disco' entered the album charts at Number One, becoming Kylie's eighth Number One album and making her the first female artist to achieve five number one albums in five consecutive decades. The album received global acclaim, deemed 'the ultimate rescue remedy' by The Observer (4) and 'an irresistible tonic to real life. Thank God for Kylie Minogue' by Metro (5).



Alongside tracks from 'Disco', 'Kylie: Infinite Disco' features Kylie classics that have been re-arranged by long-time Kylie collaborators Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson for this special show. The choreography is created by another long-time Kylie collaborator, Ashley Wallen, known for his work on The Greatest Showman.



The show will not be available to view on demand after it has been streamed. The stream will commence at the following local times on 31 December, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.

Australia, New Zealand & Asia - 9pm AEDT/11pm NZDT / 7pm JST & KST

UK, Ireland &

USA & Canada (East Coast) - 9pm EST

USA & Canada (West Coast)- 9pm PST

'Kylie: Infinite Disco' is a JV production by BMG Rights Management (UK) and Driift in partnership with Darenote and A&P Artist Management.

