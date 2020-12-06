Chuck Bari & The Shackers Release Cover Version Of The Beatles 'Savoy Truffle'



Chuck Bari & The Shackers announced today the release of their new single 'Savoy Truffle,' Featuring Joe Bithorn, former member of the world's leading Beatles tribute band, Rain.The new single was produced, mixed, and mastered at Sacramento, California's The Track Shack Studios, in association with House of Hansen Productions LLC & Hansen Analytics LLC, paying tribute to George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and six of the world's best tenor & baritone saxophone studio musicians, originally recorded at London's Trident Studios and Abbey Road Studios, on October 3, 5, 11, and 14, 1968.Chuck Bari & The Shackers'Savoy Truffle' Audio Samplehttps://bit.ly/3fCLyKRDownload Your Copy on Apple iTunes fo $1.29.''Savoy Truffle'https://music.apple.com/us/album/savoy-truffle/1541402856?i=1541402860Chuck Bari & The Shackers version of 'Savoy Truffle' was produced by famed funk guitarist and former lead guitarist with Tower of Power, Jeff Tamelier, and mixed & mastered by Peter De Leon.Interested parties are invited to download Chuck Bari & The Shackers Savoy Truffle Liner Notes.https://bit.ly/3lPRFgsThe band hopes its version of the Beatles horn-driven classic gets air-play as a featured cover on The Beatles Channel, SiriusXM Radio, Channel 18, in addition to worldwide Beatle podcasts and online radio stations.Members of Chuck Bari & The Shackers cover of The Beatles 'Savoy Truffle' include:• Chuck Hansen - All Saxes (Tower of Power's Recent Two CDs)• Joe Bithorn - Lead Vocal and Guitar - ("George'), Beatles Tribute Band, Rain• Jeff Tamelier - Lead Guitar (Tower of Power, Starship, Cold Blood)• Prairie Prince Drums - (The Tubes) Bobby Vega - Bass (Sly and the Family Stone)• Tonee Ray - Keyboards• Jim Funk - Background VocalsMembers performing on the original 1968 Beatles song include: George Harrison - Lead Vocals and Lead and Rhythm Guitar (1957 Gibson Les Paul Standard) Paul McCartney - Harmony Vocals and Bass Guitar (1966 Fender Jazz Bass)• Ringo Starr - Drums (1968 Ludwig Hollywood Maple) and Tambourine• Chris Thomas - Organ (Hammond RT-3 w/ Leslie 145 cabinet) and Electric Piano (Hohner Pianet C• Art Ellefson - Tenor Sax Danny Moss - Tenor Sax• Derek Collins - Tenor Sax• Bernard George - Baritone Sax• Harry Klein - Baritone Sax• Ronnie Ross - Baritone Sax (Bari Solo on Lou Reed song "Walk on the Wild Side")Not surprising, Chuck Bari (aka Chuck Hansen) plays all Tenor & Bari Sax parts, sliding in his Selmer Bass and custom-made Benedikt Eppelsheim Contrabass sax, into the mix, too.The mysterious Savoy Truffle, apparently was always the prized truffle, of all the 11 flavors from Mackintosh's Good News chocolates. An actual candy store in Halifax, United Kingdom.According to George Harrison, "'Savoy Truffle' on The White Album was written for Eric [Clapton]. He's got this real sweet tooth and he'd just had his mouth worked on. His dentist said he was through with candy. So as a tribute I wrote, 'You'll have to have them all pulled out after the Savoy Truffle'. The truffle was some kind of sweet, just like all the rest - cream tangerine, ginger sling - just candy, to tease Eric."Chuck Bari & The Shackers version of The Beatles 'Savoy Truffle' was released by EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc. & music label Doc Hansen Digital Publishing LLC.Sacramento, Calif's premier recording studio, The Track Shack Studios caters to a cross-section of artists, ranging from high-end clients to new acts. Located 5 miles from downtown Sacramento, the Track Shack Studios offer state-of-the-art recording equipment. Considered the largest recording space in Northern California, with an outstanding "live" room known for capturing amazing drums, vocals and acoustic instruments, the studio also has two (2) "Iso Rooms," all featuring a 42-channel Solid State Logic aws+ 900 with total recall, Pro Tools HD, and a broad selection of the latest plugins and industry standard outboard gear. Anchored by long-time recording artist Jeff Tamelier (Tower of Power, Starship, Cold Blood) and sound engineer, Peter De Leon (Studio 880), the Track Shack Studios was founded by software entrepreneur, Chuck Hansen.




