Portland-Bred Rapper, Artist, Director, Culture Shaker And Innovative Ingenue Amine Re-ups Sophomore Album With Seven New Track Release, Limbo (Deluxe) Out Now

"My Reality" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Extending his most critically acclaimed body of work yet, Aminé unveils Limbo (Deluxe)," adding seventracks to the front of his universally praised second full-length album, Limbo. This summer, the 5x platinum-certified Portland-proud rapper, artist, director, and culture shaker's sophomore-ish project crashed the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and posted up 50 million cumulative streams and counting, but it also instigated a wave of momentum - which he rides today into an expanded edition "Limbo (Deluxe)" via Republic Records/Universal Music.As co-executive producer alongside creative brother-in-arms Pasqué, Aminé proves once again his authority in carefully curating a highly skilled and adapt cast of collaborators. "Limbo (Deluxe)" kicks off with the slick and sizzling "Mrs. Clean" where he goes toe-to-toe with production from powerhouse Pi'erre Bourne [Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott] and sweeps up another chantable chorus. Elsewhere, he drums up throwback vibes on "Zack & Cody" [feat. Valee], while he and Pasqué ignite a string of off-kilter and unpredictable bangers with "Talk" [feat. Saba], "Chicken" [feat. Toosii], "Buzzin" [feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra], and "Solid." He only amplifies the energy all-around. Check out the full tracklisting below!Praised as one of the deepest hip-hop opuses of 2020, " Limbo " emerged with sterling critical acclaim. UPROXX raved, "Aminé's 'Limbo' sets the bar for how to make a classic album," and Pitchfork described it as "invigorating." Beyond praise from Vulture, Rolling Stone, HYPEBEAST, Paste, Esquire, and more, GQ crowned him "one of popular music's most commanding and eclectic new forces." Highlights include anthems "Shimmy" (WATCH HERE), "Riri", "Compensating" [feat. Young Thug] (WATCH HERE), and, most recently "Woodlawn" which he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from +2,200 feet above ground above a hot air balloon. Experience Limbo in its ultimate and essential form now.Limbo (Deluxe)Mrs. Clean * (Watch visualizer HERE)Zack & Cody (feat. Valee) ^ (Watch visualizer HERE)Gelato %Talk feat. Saba + (Watch visualizer HERE)Chicken feat. Toosii + (Watch visualizer HERE)Buzzin feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra + (Watch visualizer HERE)Solid + (Watch visualizer HERE)* Produced by Pi'erre Bourne^ Produced by Tay Creations% Produced by Ambazza, Finesse, and Bird+ Produced by PasquéLimbo"Burden""Woodlawn""Kobe" Roots " [ft. JID & Charlie Wilson]"Can't Decide""Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]"Shimmy""Pressure In My Palms" [ft. Vince Staples & Slowthai]"Riri""Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]"Mama""Becky""Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]"My Reality"



