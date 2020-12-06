Get Inked: Musicians With Most Tattoos

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There are several reasons why musicians get inked and perhaps one of the most prominent ones is that tattoos are considered a form of self-expression.Others do so because they feel empowered as soon as they get the tattoo that they like, such that they instantly feel a boost in their self-esteem. In line with this, below is a list of some of the best musicians who got inked.

Ed Sheeran

Edward Christopher Sheeran is a singer-songwriter who popularized the songs Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, and Shape of You to name a few. He is also a record producer and an actor who began gaining attention on YouTube in 2004. He has a lion tattoo on his chest that ignited mixed feelings from both his fans and critics. Overall, he is said to have 61 tattoos on his body, each having a significant meaning.

The tattoo artist behind Ed Sheeran's ink is Kevin Paul. He took time to add the tattoos on the musician's body because tattoos take a while to heal and the artist needs to recover fully before getting a new one. According to Kevin Paul, he sees no sign of Ed Sheeran stopping himself from getting more tattoos anytime soon.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is another singer-songwriter with prominent tattoos. He popularized the songs I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Pillowtalk, as well as Dusk Till Dawn among others. His current partner is Gigi Hadid, with whom he has a child. He was also a former member of the boy band One Direction.

Throughout his body, Zayn Malik is known to have 46 tattoos, each representing a special meaning to the artist. For instance, right on his chest, you will be able to find a tattoo of Gigi Hadid's eyes. He also sports some Arabic writing on his collarbone and a huge snake tattoo on his shoulder. He even got a gun tattoo on his waistband, as well as a playing card on his side.

Johnny Depp

Yes, apart from being a famous actor, Johnny Depp is also a singer-songwriter who has amazing skills in playing the piano and the guitar. While he became famous for playing various character roles on the big screen, his first love is really in music. In fact, he has already performed as part of various musical groups, including Hollywood Vampires, together with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

He also has a number of tattoos on his body and perhaps the most significant one is the name of his daughter on his chest. Along with this, he has 37 tattoos on his body overall, which includes a Cherokee Tribe and Betty Sue tattoo on each of his arms. He also got a Jack Sparrow-Pirates of the Caribbean tattoo on his right forearm which was inspired by one of the most famous characters he played in the movies.

Robbie Williams

Robert Peter Williams is a singer-songwriter who found fame being a member of the pop group Take That. Worldwide, he sold over 57 million albums, as well as 11 million singles. One of his most prominent tattoos is the two pairs of glasses on his neck. According to the artist, this signifies two late comedians namely Ronnie Barker and Ronnie Corbett who both served as an inspiration to Robbie Williams even at an early age.

In total, Robbie Williams has 30 tattoos, getting his first one while he was still a member of the group Take That. The most recent tattoo that he got is the letter X which symbolizes his stint as a judge in the show X-Factor. He also has an ace of spades tattoo for his love of Motorhead, as well as the initials D.E. which stands for David Enthoven, his long-term manager who passed away in 2016.

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson serves numerous roles, which means that apart from being a singer-songwriter, he is also a record producer, painter, and writer. He has 27 tattoos covering his body with the number 15 behind his left ear, signifying a matching tattoo that he got with his ex-fiancee. He also has an M-design tattoo in the middle of his chest that represents his stage name. You will also find a skull tattoo on his arm, signifying his defiance of death.

The musicians listed above are only some of the musicians sporting the greatest tattoos. Several other icons in the music industry are not only inked but awesome and skilled tattoo artists as well. Take inspiration from these famous people and don't let fear stop you from getting a tattoo that will make you feel confident and empowered.