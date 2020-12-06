The Top 5 Instruments For Young Children To Learn

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It is well-known that children have a much better aptitude for learning than adults. That's why it's great for children to start learning instruments at a young age — they'll find it much easier than picking it up at a later date.

However, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to choosing an instrument for a small child. There's a lot to choose from, so we've narrowed it down for you. Here we take a look at some of the best instruments for young kids to learn.

1. Piano

The piano is one of the most popular instruments to learn for kids of all ages, and for good reason. They're accessible, easy to understand, and require no accompaniment. Pianos are also an excellent visual learning aid for children, as all the keys are laid out in front of them. Young kids should find it easy to learn how basic chords work together, and how simple melodies can be played.

It's also an excellent instrument to introduce reading music, as children will be able to see how the notes on the page correspond to specific keys, rather than finger placement on strings.

2. Guitar

The guitar will teach children many basic principles of music practice, as well as improve their manual dexterity. If so desired, children can work from tabs rather than notation, making it easier to understand as well.

Playing the guitar is fun for children, and it's a great social instrument: they can play in groups or with friends to improve their skills and enjoy their instrument.

When looking for guitars for children, it's important to know that standard-sized guitars are too large for kids, making it cumbersome and hard to reach with little hands! Try a child-specific guitar like those by Loog guitars, which are designed for their smaller size and reach.

3. Cajon Drum

Cajon drums are part of the percussion family, but far less daunting (and noisy) than a full drum kit. These modern drums have been gaining popularity in a variety of music genres, making them a trendy, exciting instrument for young children to learn.

Cajon drums can be played with brushes, sticks, or hands. They are easy to maintain and suit children due to their low weight and portability.

4. Violin

The violin is a challenging instrument for young children, but that's part of the fun! When played badly, the violin can sound awful, but nothing will beat the look on your child's face when they finally master it.

Learning the violin will teach children manual dexterity, aid sensory development, and provide kids with a real challenge to stimulate their growing brains. Further, their small size and portability make violins a convenient option for young children.

Remember that instruments should be fun for young children, so don't force something complex like the violin if your child is overwhelmed by it.

5. Xylophone

Finally, the xylophone is a universal favorite for young children's first taste of music — everyone has to start somewhere! The bright colors, ease of use, and sweet melodies that come together make it both satisfying and entertaining for children.

They are a great way to introduce music to those in their infancy, and from the parent/carer point of view, are easily available and come with little expense.

Don't forget, when it comes to musical instruments for children, fun and enjoyment should always be a key factor in deciding what to learn! Take inspiration from this list to find an instrument that your child will truly cherish learning and playing.