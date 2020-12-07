Evanescence Confirm Release Date For New Album 'The Bitter Truth' Due On March 26, 2021

















Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence's first album of original music in a decade, 'The Bitter Truth,' will be released on March 26th, 2021 (Sony Music), and pre-orders are now live. Fans can pre-order a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth. Evanescence already released the following tracks earlier this year "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over", and " Use My Voice ". "Yeah Right," the band's latest song to be released is out today. Heavy and playful, the song's industrial groove combined with Amy Lee's biting lyrics reveals a cynical view of the band's personal experience thus far in the music industry. Evanescence will be hosting their first public performance of the COVID era, a live stream concert experience dubbed Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio, on Saturday, December 5th at 9 pm GMT. The live stream will be available until Tuesday, December 8. The band, who postponed their massive 2020 international tour earlier this year, safely assembled from Nashville, Sacramento, and Germany to perform live renditions of songs from The Bitter Truth for the first time, as well as some fan favourites and a few can't miss surprises. Tickets HERE. The stream is available until 8th Dec.'The Bitter Truth' is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The band's first original LP in ten years, it's a return-to-force - and one hell of a rock album. It has received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, Kerrang and Metal Hammer among others, and showcases the "ferocious and hymnal" (The New York Times) sound that made Evanescence a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone).Early Praise for 'The Bitter Truth' -"Lee can't be silenced" - MTV"A triumphant return" - Kerrang"Evanescence returns with a mission" - Billboard"Fierce" - Marie Claire"Epic" - Metal Hammer"Evanescence is back and frontwoman Amy Lee is once again at the top of her game" - Consequence of Sound"It's epic. It's powerful. It's inspiring" - Rocksound"The renaissance of Evanescence is one of the few good things to happen in 2020 … the " Bring Me To Life " hitmakers have lost none of their edge." - IdolatorThe band will tour Europe next year 2021, dates are:Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion ZurichThu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum MilanSat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, VelodromSun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL, Arena GliwiceTue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien ArenaWed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard ArenaFri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo DomeSat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo DomeMon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels ArenaTue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric HalleWed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, ZenithFri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, RockhalSun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, FesthalleMon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro ArenaFri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct ArenaSun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena BirminghamMon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre



