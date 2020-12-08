Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/12/2020

2021 Grammy Nominees Kierra Sheard & Mali Music Team Up For The Ultimate Virtual Collaborative Performance

2021 Grammy Nominees Kierra Sheard & Mali Music Team Up For The Ultimate Virtual Collaborative Performance
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Karew Entertainment's newest company sub-venture, Karew Virtual Experience, is delivering two showings of the most revolutionary concert ever seen in inspirational music on Friday, December 11 at 8pm EST and 7pm PST with leading talent, 3x Grammy-nominated artist Kierra Sheard and 3x Grammy-nominated Mali Music! Each intricate detail to this experience has been sharpened in order to bring one of the most high-end virtual entertainment experiences in history! Concert goers will experience high definition LED screens with smoke machines, light boxes, live band, live background vocals, and some of the most progressive fashions designs to date - a complete world tour concert experience. The show's leading talent, Kierra Sheard and Mali Music, who are both nominated in the 2021 Grammy's ceremony, completely redefine what it looks like to inspire and break barriers. This duo is giving viewers a top-tier presentation only comparable to the entertainment industry's A-List artists. Having recently delivered a stellar performance on her own virtual tour, Sheard has already increased her production value in order for fans to be able to experience her in an entirely different way! This is the concert not to miss!

Karew Entertainment President, J. Drew Sheard II mentioned, "I was very intentional in making this experience unlike anything we've ever done. I wanted to bring more creative production quality for viewers to feel like they are having a special experience opposed to watching a regular online concert." With this new innovative technology usage, Karew Virtual Experiences will soon be presenting more virtual concerts from other major artists from multiple genres. Tickets to "The Kierra and Mali Virtual Experience" can be purchased online at KarewVirtualExperience.com.






