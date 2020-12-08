Songwriter Philip Lawrence And Raises Funds During #musicsaves Los Angeles Virtual Event





WHAT: Virtual event hosted by Save The



This one-hour virtual event will be filled with exciting performances featuring nationally recognized artists, songwriters and producers. Attendees and viewers will also hear from teachers and students impacted by Save The



WHO: Philip Lawrence (honoree), Matt Pinfield (host), Tyler Posey, Why Don't We, Kirk



WHEN: December 8th at 8pm EST/5pm PST



WHERE: Live Streamed Event - to request the viewing link, please contact Lia.Peralta@savethemusic.org.



WHY: In light of COVID-19, we are working with urgency to navigate through this period to provide access to quality music education for students in historically-marginalized communities. Without support, we face the very real risk of the pandemic widening the already unacceptable opportunity gap for students with the most need.



VISUALS: The evening will be filled with exciting performances and interviews from talent, as well as a discussion on the importance of music education. Students and teachers who have received Save The



An 8-time GRAMMY winning songwriter, producer, performer, personality and comedian in his own right, Phil is best known for his more than decade collaboration with Bruno Mars. Bruno puts it best when he says, "Every song that you've heard me sing, every song [that] they said that I produced, I produced with Philip Lawrence, I've written with Philip Lawrence. He is my writing partner. My right hand man!" (Phil also performs on stage with Bruno). These collaborations include, "That's What I Like," "Uptown Funk," "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "When I Was Your Man," "Treasure," and "Locked Out of Heaven" just to name a few. He's also credited on Adele's "All I Ask," CeeLo Green's "F* You," B.O.B.'s "Nothing on You" and Travie McCoy's "Billionaire." Philip also voiced the character Felipe and wrote/performed the song "It's A Jungle Out Here," in the







Tyler Posey is an actor and musician. He's best known for starring on the MTV series Teen Wolf, playing high school student — and werewolf — Scott McCall. Prior to the show, he appeared in Maid in Manhattan, Without a Trace and Lincoln Heights. He is also a member of the band Lost in Kostko.



The Save The



For over 126 years, Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres through their guitars. Gibson, and its charitable arm Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event. Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) committed to introduce, inspire, and amplify the power of music through guitars--believes that now more than ever we must band together to support programs for music students. Gibson Gives is committed to making the world a better place through music by creating, developing, supporting programs, and working with other non-profit organizations, in their efforts to advance youth-focused and healing music initiatives. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. Since inception, Gibson Gives has provided thousands of guitars and related value-in-kind of more than $30 million. In mid-2019, Gibson Gives committed to donating 1,000 guitars over the next 1000 days and is ahead, having donated over 750 guitars in less than a year's time. Gibson Gives believes investing in music education will yield better people, better leaders, and a better world. Gibson Gives is changing lives…one guitar at a time. For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV Entertainment Group (Save The Music):WHAT: Virtual event hosted by Save The Music (STM) celebrating eight-time GRAMMY® winner, Philip Lawrence, and raising funds to ensure that every student has the ability to make music in school from wherever they are learning during this challenging time.This one-hour virtual event will be filled with exciting performances featuring nationally recognized artists, songwriters and producers. Attendees and viewers will also hear from teachers and students impacted by Save The Music programs. Proceeds from the evening will help STM develop music programs in underserved schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The benefit is sponsored by Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of Gibson guitars, United Talent Agency (UTA) and Victrola.WHO: Philip Lawrence (honoree), Matt Pinfield (host), Tyler Posey, Why Don't We, Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Chloe Flower, Andrew Watt, Marisha Wallace and more!WHEN: December 8th at 8pm EST/5pm PSTWHERE: Live Streamed Event - to request the viewing link, please contact Lia.Peralta@savethemusic.org.WHY: In light of COVID-19, we are working with urgency to navigate through this period to provide access to quality music education for students in historically-marginalized communities. Without support, we face the very real risk of the pandemic widening the already unacceptable opportunity gap for students with the most need.VISUALS: The evening will be filled with exciting performances and interviews from talent, as well as a discussion on the importance of music education. Students and teachers who have received Save The Music grants will sing and share how having a music program in school has impacted them. Finally, the award will be presented to Philip Lawrence who will deliver an acceptance speech and close out the show with a song.An 8-time GRAMMY winning songwriter, producer, performer, personality and comedian in his own right, Phil is best known for his more than decade collaboration with Bruno Mars. Bruno puts it best when he says, "Every song that you've heard me sing, every song [that] they said that I produced, I produced with Philip Lawrence, I've written with Philip Lawrence. He is my writing partner. My right hand man!" (Phil also performs on stage with Bruno). These collaborations include, "That's What I Like," "Uptown Funk," "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "When I Was Your Man," "Treasure," and "Locked Out of Heaven" just to name a few. He's also credited on Adele's "All I Ask," CeeLo Green's "F* You," B.O.B.'s "Nothing on You" and Travie McCoy's "Billionaire." Philip also voiced the character Felipe and wrote/performed the song "It's A Jungle Out Here," in the 20th Century Fox animated feature film Rio 2. Philip was the lead songwriter and co-music producer of Netflix's first original movie musical entitled "Jingle Jangle," starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and Keegan-Michael Key, released in November 2020. Lawrence is building a multimedia venture that combines music, film, television and theater production in one space. Most recently he formed CMNTY CULTURE, a record label whose first debut artist RMR is already one of the hottest acts of 2020. Philip is the owner and CEO of legendary Record Plant Studios in Hollywood, CA which he acquired in 2016. Chloe Flower is a writer, producer and classical pianist. She studied at Manhattan School of Music Pre-College and later at The Juilliard School. Flower was discovered by producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds before signing to the Island Def Jam Records department, Sodapop. Her album, categorized as Contemporary Instrumental, will be executive produced by Edmonds and feature spoken word by author and public speaker, Deepak Chopra. In February 2019, Flower became an instant viral sensation for a spirited performance of the song " Money " by Cardi B at the Grammys. Chloe's latest single 'Flower Through Concrete' is out now.Tyler Posey is an actor and musician. He's best known for starring on the MTV series Teen Wolf, playing high school student — and werewolf — Scott McCall. Prior to the show, he appeared in Maid in Manhattan, Without a Trace and Lincoln Heights. He is also a member of the band Lost in Kostko.The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $60 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,201 schools in 277 school districts around the country-impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at www.savethemusic.org.For over 126 years, Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres through their guitars. Gibson, and its charitable arm Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event. Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) committed to introduce, inspire, and amplify the power of music through guitars--believes that now more than ever we must band together to support programs for music students. Gibson Gives is committed to making the world a better place through music by creating, developing, supporting programs, and working with other non-profit organizations, in their efforts to advance youth-focused and healing music initiatives. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. Since inception, Gibson Gives has provided thousands of guitars and related value-in-kind of more than $30 million. In mid-2019, Gibson Gives committed to donating 1,000 guitars over the next 1000 days and is ahead, having donated over 750 guitars in less than a year's time. Gibson Gives believes investing in music education will yield better people, better leaders, and a better world. Gibson Gives is changing lives…one guitar at a time. For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org.



