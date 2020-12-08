Evanescence Announces Street Date For New Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Evanescence's first album of original music in a decade, The Bitter Truth, will be released on March 26th, 2021 (BMG), and pre-orders are now live. Starting now, fans can pre-order a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth.
Every pre-order will automatically come with downloads of already-released songs "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over", and "Use My Voice
" as well as "Yeah Right," the band's latest song to be released, out today.
Heavy
and playful, the song's industrial groove combined with Amy Lee's biting lyrics reveals a self-cynical view of the band's experience thus far in the music industry. And check out full-band performances of singles from The Bitter Truth for the first time ever, along with the hits, live tomorrow (12/5), when the band streams their first full performance of 2020 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.
The Bitter Truth is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The band's first original LP in ten years, it's a return-to-force - and one hell of a rock album. The already-released songs have received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter, and more, and showcase the "ferocious and hymnal" (The New York Times) sound that made Evanescence
a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone).