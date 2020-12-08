Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/12/2020

Evanescence Announces Street Date For New Album

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence's first album of original music in a decade, The Bitter Truth, will be released on March 26th, 2021 (BMG), and pre-orders are now live. Starting now, fans can pre-order a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth.

Every pre-order will automatically come with downloads of already-released songs "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over", and "Use My Voice" as well as "Yeah Right," the band's latest song to be released, out today.

Heavy and playful, the song's industrial groove combined with Amy Lee's biting lyrics reveals a self-cynical view of the band's experience thus far in the music industry. And check out full-band performances of singles from The Bitter Truth for the first time ever, along with the hits, live tomorrow (12/5), when the band streams their first full performance of 2020 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

The Bitter Truth is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The band's first original LP in ten years, it's a return-to-force - and one hell of a rock album. The already-released songs have received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter, and more, and showcase the "ferocious and hymnal" (The New York Times) sound that made Evanescence a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone).






Most read news of the week
Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now
Music Director Gerard Schwarz Leads Palm Beach Symphony In Landmark Season Of The Symphony's First Televised Performance
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Others Model Campaign T-shirts Using #StJudeWontStop
Lang Lang International Music Foundation To Hold Virtual Concert, Reaching Dreams Through Music, On December 12
Ramsey Lewis Presents Ramsey Lewis In Soul Town Live Stream Concert
Adam Hambrick Is Excited To Perform In An Upcoming Episode Of ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series "The Bachelorette"
Country Music Icon Wynonna Judd Partners with CeleBriDy Brands to Launch "Harmony" CBD Products
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Gifts Much-Needed Holiday Cheer As No1 ASCAP Holiday Song In 2020
Apple Music Reveals End Of Year Chart Highlights


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0240021 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033810138702393 secs