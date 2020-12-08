The Glitch Mob Celebrate Tenth Anniversary Of Iconic Debut Album Drink The Sea





17. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Glitch Mob - the Los Angeles-based trio consisting of Justin Boreta (Boreta), Ed Ma (edIT), and Joshua Mayer (Ooah) - today releases the 10th-anniversary reissue of their landmark debut album Drink The Sea.Drink The Sea (10 Year Anniversary Edition) is a fully remastered and expanded reissue featuring rare remixes and unreleased tracks highly sought after by fans around the world, now presented digitally across listening platforms for the very first time.The Glitch Mob's Justin Boreta also announced today that he will cap off the year with the release of an ambient version of Drink The Sea, out Dec. 18th, via his project Superposition with Matthew Davis. This release follows Superposition's recent GRAMMY-nomination in the Best New Age Album category for their 2020 release Form//Less, and "Awareness," a 17-minute long meditative epic which samples the late Ram Dass."The Superposition ambient version of 'Drink the Sea' is the result of free-flowing, mindful exploration into ambient worlds," says Boreta. "The intention is to transform the original album and uncover a new dimension hiding just beneath the surface." The Glitch Mob also marked the historic landmark reissue with highly sought after Drink The Sea vinyl (in a limited edition of 180 gram silver, black and purple double vinyl) and an exclusive Drink The Sea merch line. BUY BELOW.Though the trio cut their teeth in the LA beat scene, debuting music and DJing alongside the likes of Skrillex, Nosaj Thing, Flying Lotus, and Odd Future on bills of underground clubs like Low End Theory, Drink The Sea ignited a new movement for The Glitch Mob — merging IDM, hip-hop, dubstep, trap, and G-funk music into a new electronic-music language all their own.Drink The Sea not only signified a shift in the group's approach, it led to the creation of their label Glass Air Records and an embrace of a cathartic, hybrid live performance through the use of the band's touch-screen controller, Lemur. "We wanted to break down the wall that the laptop created between us and the crowd," Boreta recalls. "We didn't want people looking at us thinking, 'Are they playing music or checking email?'"The record also fostered a newfound connection with their fans, who began to write the band about the impact of the music and live show on their lives, or how the music became their soundtrack to falling in love, getting through a breakup or serving as a beacon of hope.Upon its release, Drink the Sea debuted at number 15 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and in the top 40 of the Heatseekers Albums chart. Glide called the debut "a well-refined merging of the DJ/Producer and band worlds, where the two world's realms collide into a cohesive collage of color." And through its use of bass, guitar and drums the band reimagined how "a sound and a style can be interpreted and received, they have capably crossed over and produced a product that is both futuristic and accessible.""We're so lucky," Boreta says. "With Drink the Sea, we found our audience doesn't follow trends. Instead, they grow with us. Now they trust us and fearlessly follow wherever we go creatively. Now that's the bond we have: they push us to bring something new and fresh every time out - to never repeat ourselves. As artists, we couldn't want anything more."Stay tuned for more from The Glitch Mob in 2021.Drink The Sea (10 Year Anniversary Edition) TRACKLIST1. Animus Vox (2020 Remaster)2. Bad Wings (2020 Remaster)3. How To Be Eaten By A Woman (2020 Remaster)4. A Dream Within A Dream (2020 Remaster)5. Fistful Of Silence (2020 Remaster)6. Between Two Points (feat. Swan) (2020 Remaster)7. We Swarm (2020 Remaster)8. Drive It Like You Stole It (2020 Remaster)9. Fortune Days (2020 Remaster)10. Starve The Ego, Feed The Soul (2020 Remaster)11. Between Two Points (Instrumental)12. Krazy Baldhead - The 4th Movement (The Glitch Mob Remix)13. Nalepa - Monday (The Glitch Mob Remix)14. STS9 - Beyond Right Now (The Glitch Mob Remix)15. Linkin Park - Waiting for the End (The Glitch Mob Remix)16. The Glitch Mob, STS9, Nalepa - Beyond Monday17. The Glitch Mob Black Aura (feat. Theophilus London).



