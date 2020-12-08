Cyndi Lauper Announces 10th Annual Home For The Holidays Benefit Concert





This 10th iteration of her beloved benefit concert is a remarkable achievement and a momentous occasion for Lauper and True Colors United, the organization she co-founded 12 years ago to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. 100% of the net proceeds of Home for the Holidays goes to support the work of True Colors United to prevent and end this urgent issue. For more information, to set a reminder, and to watch on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook: https://truecolorsunited.org/homefortheholidays



Hosted by Lauper, this year's Home for the Holidays boasts a jaw-dropping line-up that befits the significance of the concert's 10th anniversary.



This year's event will feature appearances and performances by: Adam Lambert,



The Home for the Holidays livestream will premiere exclusively on TikTok on December 11, as part of TikTok's "Giving Szn," a month-long program that partners with notable charitable organizations to raise awareness and fundraise for a variety of causes that are important to the TikTok community. The concert will livestream again on Lauper's YouTube channel and Facebook page on Sunday, December 13. Lauper will pop on to chat with fans during all livestreams.



"It's been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things - my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do. The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you." - Cyndi Lauper



The concert will also feature the premiere of an animated PSA, with voiceover by Lauper, that launches the first ever global campaign on LGBTIQ+ youth homelessness. True Colors United has partnered with the United Nations Human Rights Office on this groundbreaking campaign to bring focus to the fact that LGBTIQ+ young people everywhere deserve a safe place to call home.



During last year's Home for the Holidays concert, Lauper was presented the inaugural High Note Global Prize by the United Nations, which honors and celebrates major recording artists for outstanding achievement in using their music and celebrity platform to advocate for social justice worldwide.



Home for the Holidays is free to watch, with fans encouraged to donate to True Colors United via donation button and stickers on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, as well as through Text-to-Give (Text TrueColors to 24365) and https://www.truecolorsunited.org



Home for the Holidays is proud to have the support of: Presenting Sponsor TikTok; Diamond Sponsor: AEG; Gold Sponsor: The Estée Lauder Companies;



True Colors United, co-founded in 2008 by Cyndi Lauper, implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. Through a broad array of training and education, youth action, technical assistance, and advocacy programs, True Colors United is creating a world where all young people can be their true selves.



True Colors United has built a welcoming, more inclusive society for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. By collaborating with service providers, government and community leaders, and young people from all across the country, we've made it easier for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness to get the help they need. Whether it is free trainings on LGBTQ inclusion for thousands of stakeholders, sharpening the skills of young leaders who have experienced homelessness, or ensuring that communities across the country have the funding and programs they need, True Colors United is leading the way to end youth homelessness once and for all.



In America, up to 40% of the 4.2 million youth experiencing homelessness in



Home for the Holidays is a holiday tradition that gathers together a host of diverse talents for an important cause. The show has previously been held at The Beacon Theatre in NYC, and has featured nearly 100 performers, including Kesha, Marilyn Manson, Billy Porter, P!NK, Lou Reed, Jackson Browne, Billy Corgan, 50 Cent, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cyndi Lauper - the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning icon and advocate - has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok at 8PM EST, with an additional stream Sunday, December 13 on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook handles at 8PM EST.This 10th iteration of her beloved benefit concert is a remarkable achievement and a momentous occasion for Lauper and True Colors United, the organization she co-founded 12 years ago to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. 100% of the net proceeds of Home for the Holidays goes to support the work of True Colors United to prevent and end this urgent issue. For more information, to set a reminder, and to watch on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook: https://truecolorsunited.org/homefortheholidaysHosted by Lauper, this year's Home for the Holidays boasts a jaw-dropping line-up that befits the significance of the concert's 10th anniversary.This year's event will feature appearances and performances by: Adam Lambert, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, Bette Midler, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Billy Steinberg, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Carson Kressley, Cher, Dolly Parton, Harvey Fierstein, Henry Rollins, Jackson Browne, Judy Gold, Justin Tranter, Kim Petras, King Princess, Kinky Boots, LL Cool J, Meg Myers, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Shea Diamond, Taylor Swift, Tom Kelly, Tracy Young, Whoopi Goldberg, and Youth Pride Chorus.The Home for the Holidays livestream will premiere exclusively on TikTok on December 11, as part of TikTok's "Giving Szn," a month-long program that partners with notable charitable organizations to raise awareness and fundraise for a variety of causes that are important to the TikTok community. The concert will livestream again on Lauper's YouTube channel and Facebook page on Sunday, December 13. Lauper will pop on to chat with fans during all livestreams."It's been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things - my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do. The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you." - Cyndi LauperThe concert will also feature the premiere of an animated PSA, with voiceover by Lauper, that launches the first ever global campaign on LGBTIQ+ youth homelessness. True Colors United has partnered with the United Nations Human Rights Office on this groundbreaking campaign to bring focus to the fact that LGBTIQ+ young people everywhere deserve a safe place to call home.During last year's Home for the Holidays concert, Lauper was presented the inaugural High Note Global Prize by the United Nations, which honors and celebrates major recording artists for outstanding achievement in using their music and celebrity platform to advocate for social justice worldwide.Home for the Holidays is free to watch, with fans encouraged to donate to True Colors United via donation button and stickers on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, as well as through Text-to-Give (Text TrueColors to 24365) and https://www.truecolorsunited.orgHome for the Holidays is proud to have the support of: Presenting Sponsor TikTok; Diamond Sponsor: AEG; Gold Sponsor: The Estée Lauder Companies; Silver Sponsor: Stifel; and Bronze Sponsors: ABC, Dr. Keith Bell - Licensed Acupuncturist, Donenfeld Management, So What Management, and Western Digital. For more information please visit: https://www.truecolorsunited.org/homefortheholidaysTrue Colors United, co-founded in 2008 by Cyndi Lauper, implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. Through a broad array of training and education, youth action, technical assistance, and advocacy programs, True Colors United is creating a world where all young people can be their true selves.True Colors United has built a welcoming, more inclusive society for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. By collaborating with service providers, government and community leaders, and young people from all across the country, we've made it easier for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness to get the help they need. Whether it is free trainings on LGBTQ inclusion for thousands of stakeholders, sharpening the skills of young leaders who have experienced homelessness, or ensuring that communities across the country have the funding and programs they need, True Colors United is leading the way to end youth homelessness once and for all.In America, up to 40% of the 4.2 million youth experiencing homelessness in America are LGBTQ and, according to a recent study from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, LGBTQ young people are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQ youth. Among many other initiatives, Lauper has testified and helped secure funding in Congress for a new federal program that is working to finally bring an end to youth homelessness in over 70 communities nationwide.Home for the Holidays is a holiday tradition that gathers together a host of diverse talents for an important cause. The show has previously been held at The Beacon Theatre in NYC, and has featured nearly 100 performers, including Kesha, Marilyn Manson, Billy Porter, P!NK, Lou Reed, Jackson Browne, Billy Corgan, 50 Cent, Natalie Merchant, St. Vincent, Jason Mraz, Wanda Sykes, Susan Sarandon, Aloe Blacc, Boy George, Sarah McLachlan, A$AP Rocky, The Hives, Amanda Palmer, Sharon Osbourne, Mariska Hargitay, Bebe Rexha, Tegan and Sara, Rosie O'Donnell, and many others.



